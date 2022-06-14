There are plenty of reasons to learn how to code. Professionals would tell you that learning how to program can help boost your earning potential, explore job opportunities outside of your chosen field, pursue your passion projects, enhance your problem solving and logic skills, and more. And while all of these are true, there’s another aspect to learning how to code that people tend to overlook: automation.

Programming gives you the power to automate scut work, aka things that you don’t really want to do but need to. Think gathering and formatting data, Excel reporting, data visualization, and web scraping. These are typically time and labor-intensive tasks, but the good news is you can automate them with a bit of coding magic. The 2022 Complete Learn Coding and Automation Bundle can show you the ropes, and for a limited time, you can get it on sale for 97 percent off.

This training bundle packs over 90 hours of expert-led content on IoT, Hadoop, Python, Rust, C++, and more. It’s spearheaded by experts like software engineer Jose Salvatierra, MATLAB professor Noumam Azam, and Sundog Education founder and software engineer Frank Kane. Eight jam-packed courses are included, each of which focuses on a specific programming language and set of skills.

Through the courses, you can expect to learn cool things like building a web app to control your appliances, putting together fully-functional websites and apps, managing databases, data science, machine learning, deep learning, and so much more. It’s hard to get into the specifics without overwhelming beginners, but the courses are designed in a way that even those without prior tech experience can fully grasp and understand. Courses are rated as high as 4.6 out of 5 stars, so you know you’re only learning from people who know their stuff.

