You can have a hologram in your living room now?

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Remember Total Recall? Schwarzenegger had a watch that projected a holographic version of himself to confuse armed security guards. And now, something similar is happening in real life. Well, sorta.

It’s not a watch, and it can’t clone your body like some incredibly confusing ‘90s film, but it can project 3D holograms in your home. And it’s not some cheap projector—it looks like your favorite characters are actually in the room with you, and they can move. Take one of these 3D hologram projectors home for only $59.99 (reg. $129).

The modern-day version of the lava lamp

Browse the projector’s huge library for something nifty to display by your gaming setup or in your living room. You’ll find animations, things from the universe, food, sci-fi, and so much more.

But the best part is being able to add your own hologram designs through the app. Want to use the holographic fan for your business logo? That’s sure to draw some eyes. Or, maybe you want to have a Halloween theme going this fall and feature some holiday designs this winter.

We think it’d be really cool to add some of your favorite characters—maybe Freddy Krueger for Halloween or Mario if you’re hosting a game night for your friends. You could even add pictures of your favorite celebrities or your pets. Since controlling everything through your smartphone is so easy, you could display something different every night.

Bring some fun home with this hologram fan projector at $59.99 (reg. $129) and save 59 percent.

StackSocial prices subject to change.