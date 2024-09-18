You can have a hologram in your living room now?

It’s super cheap and easy to customize through an app.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Sep 18, 2024 7:00 AM EDT

A jellyfish hologram displayed on a projector
Stack Commerce

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Remember Total Recall? Schwarzenegger had a watch that projected a holographic version of himself to confuse armed security guards. And now, something similar is happening in real life. Well, sorta.

It’s not a watch, and it can’t clone your body like some incredibly confusing ‘90s film, but it can project 3D holograms in your home. And it’s not some cheap projector—it looks like your favorite characters are actually in the room with you, and they can move. Take one of these 3D hologram projectors home for only $59.99 (reg. $129). 

The modern-day version of the lava lamp

Browse the projector’s huge library for something nifty to display by your gaming setup or in your living room. You’ll find animations, things from the universe, food, sci-fi, and so much more.

But the best part is being able to add your own hologram designs through the app. Want to use the holographic fan for your business logo? That’s sure to draw some eyes. Or, maybe you want to have a Halloween theme going this fall and feature some holiday designs this winter. 

We think it’d be really cool to add some of your favorite characters—maybe Freddy Krueger for Halloween or Mario if you’re hosting a game night for your friends. You could even add pictures of your favorite celebrities or your pets. Since controlling everything through your smartphone is so easy, you could display something different every night. 

Bring some fun home with this hologram fan projector at $59.99 (reg. $129) and save 59 percent.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.