This laptop stand must be on steroids

It holds your phone, comes with ports, and is almost too adjustable.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Sep 16, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

A laptop sitting on a laptop stand.
Stack Commerce

We’re here for an intervention. Working from home has its perks, but let’s be honest: your makeshift setup looks like a tech explosion. You need an upgrade that declutters your space, doesn’t make your neck sore, and gives you all the ports you need.

You need this laptop stand with a phone holder that looks like it’s on steroids. Lift your laptop to a comfortable working height, have your phone within view, connect to a monitor or charge devices, and do it all without a ton of cords in your way. This hub stand is $139.99 right here (reg. $159).

Sounds kind of expensive … is it worth it?

The gadget was a Red Dot Design Award winner in 2024, but we agree it’s kind of expensive for a laptop stand. The thing is, it’s not just a stand. Here’s what sets it apart from cheaper models you’ve seen:

  • Raise your laptop 16 inches off your desk
  • Rotate your computer 360 degrees
  • Swing out the phone holder and see your notifications roll in
  • It comes with a fully-featured USB-C hub

That last feature comes in handy when you’re setting up your dream work-from-home setup. Use the 4K HDMI port to connect to an external monitor, USB-C with power-delivery charging to quickly juice up devices, USB-A to transfer data, and RJ-45 for a wired connection to the internet—all through your laptop’s single USB-C host port.

You might also use the hub stand with your iPad or Android tablet, lowering it to a comfortable angle for drawing or graphic design. Then, you can use the ports to transfer your finished work.

Tired of desk clutter? Time to get a laptop stand with ports and a phone mount, now $139.99 (reg. $159).

