This docking stand is your laptop’s new BFF

You’re in trouble if your workspace looks anything like this: Tangled cables, adapters lying everywhere, and your laptop propped up against books so you don’t get a stiff neck. It’s time to face the music and organize your space because your work isn’t going anywhere.

This laptop docking station will do three huge things. One, lift your laptop (or tablet) off of your desk to a comfortable height; two, manage your cables; and three, make your desk look professional. Get yours for $49.97 (reg. $69.99) for a little while longer.

From hot mess to desk zen

You won’t get a crick in your neck anymore since the ergonomic laptop stand sets up to 70º and adjusts 180º to get the perfect viewing angle without wobbly books beneath. It also works well for tablets, especially if you need a good angle for drawing.

Plug the laptop docking station’s USB-C cable into your device and use eight different ports without needing a single adapter. You can connect to an external monitor with HDMI, fast-charge another device with a 100W PD USB-C input, transfer photos with SD and microSD slots, and plug in other peripherals with USB 3.0 and 3.5mm aux.

Let’s look at your desk again, this time with this laptop stand. It looks comfortable, organized, and ready for a day of productivity—now it’s just missing a few knickknacks.

