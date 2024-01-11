We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If those 2023 home improvement projects are still hanging around, it’s time to get to work. The right tools will help and this $80 discount on DeWalt’s 20V Max Cordless Drill Driver Kit at Amazon is a great place to start. The kit includes DeWalt’s drill, one battery, a battery charger, and a carrying case. This kit doesn’t come with any bits, so you’ll want to pick on a 45-piece set for just under $18.

A big part of this drill’s appeal is its raw power. Its 300 watt motor allows the drill to spin at up to 1,500rpm. That’s more than enough power to drive a screw through thick pieces of wood or some metal. An LED light automatically turns on when you use the drill, which makes it easier to see what you’re doing in dim spaces like basements, closets, or attics. Even the drill’s handle has been engineered to fit comfortably in the hand for as long as possible.

