Published Sep 19, 2023 9:55 PM

Every day is laundry day somewhere, which is why a washer-and-dryer set is an essential appliance. Someone is pulling up to a laundromat, or piling clothes in their stacked laundry center, or preparing a hot bucket of water. Throughout the entire world, the population is continuously cleaning its textiles.

While some of us cling to our old-school plain white washers and dryers with simple knobs, others set out to purchase the latest and greatest technologically advanced washing machines—then a matching dryer as an aside. This tendency to treat the dryer as an afterthought, well, is a luxury. It can be daunting to shop for both a washer and a dryer simultaneously, but pairing these appliances can improve your laundry experience by providing complementary features and a manufacturing process that considers the entire flow of laundry through both machines. But we’re not here to debate the sociological pathology of laundry with a taste of product engineering. We’re here to discuss the best washer-and-dryer sets available today so your laundry day is as efficient and clean as possible.

How we chose the best washer-and-dryer sets

Compiling this short list of washers and dryers was a process that included scouring retailers for best-selling items, reading customer reviews and ratings, and considering brand recognition. It’s tough to recommend an untested, unproven brand, though that’s less of a concern within the washer and dryer market as we’re already familiar with most brands.

From there, it’s a matter of deciding which models and versions are truly the best. The trick is ensuring that our selections aren’t wildly expensive or any other variable that would make a particular unit a tough sell. In the end, it’s all about the machines we wish we had in our own homes if we don’t already.

The best washer-and-dryer sets: Reviews & Recommendations

Theoretically, any washer and dryer standing next to each other in your laundry room is a washer-and-dryer set. However, for the sake of technicalities, all the washers and dryer sets on this list are sold as sets. These are not just washers and dryers that match in color but ones that are tuned to work with their partner appliance for the best possible laundry experience (as it pertains to the manufacturers’ opinion). Save for one set on this list, you can purchase all the individual units separately if so inclined. However, just like shoes, socks, and underpants, it works much better if you have a matching pair.

Best overall: LG WKE100HVA

Why it made the cut: There is a new must-have functionality with paired washers and dryers in dual controls, and this unit proudly displays it.

Specs

Washer Capacity: 4.5 cu. ft.

4.5 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity: 7.4 cu. ft.

7.4 cu. ft. Control Type: Touchpad

Touchpad Load Type: Front

Front Dryer Heating Source: Gas, electric

Pros

Stacked

WiFi-enabled

Runs quiet

Cons

Dryer controls can be temperamental

Requires service agreement

The first thing you might notice about the LG WKE100HVA washer-and-dryer set is that it’s stacked. Well, that’s because it is. While you can technically stack other paired washers and dryers, this one is built as one complete laundry center. This comes with some positive and negative caveats. One of the best things about this set is its central control hub. One set of controls for both washer and dryer, rather than two sets of controls. But that means that repairing either, or clearing error codes, requires a robust service contract or warranty. You do not want to mess around with these electronics without one.

That being said, this is a fantastic unit. It has built-in intelligence that uses AI to select optimal wash and dry motions and settings. With the washer and dryer connected to your home WiFi, LG’s ThinQ app sends notifications about usage, maintenance, and diagnostics to your phone. It also works with Google Assistant and Alexa so that you can control your laundry on the go (it won’t switch it from the washer into the dryer for you, though; that you’ll have to do yourself). There are also internal sensors to alert you to duct or lint filter clogs, a very helpful feature for those of us who neglect to maintain those things. All these features, including NeveRust stainless steel tubs, solidly land the LG WKE100HVA at the top of this list. Want more options for tight floorplans? Check out more of the best stackable washer-dryers.

Why it made the cut: At a package price of well under $1,000, you can’t get any more budget than this set.

Specs

Washer Capacity: 3.7 cu. ft.

3.7 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity: 6.7 cu. ft.

6.7 cu. ft. Control Type: Knob

Knob Load Type: Top/Front

Top/Front Dryer Heating Source: Electric

Pros

Cheap

Physical knob

Stable

Cons

Cheap

No WiFi

Low on features

There is a misnomer with sets like the Insignia NS-TWM35W1 / NS-TDRE67W1 that they are bottom-of-the-line units, not worth your dirty skivvies. That’s just not true. There’s nothing wrong with purchasing an entry-level washer-and-dryer set without fancy technology and AI sensors. In fact, it can result in much less of a headache as this top-load washer and front-load dryer are constructed for pure simplicity in laundry. One washes, one dries, and it’s all controlled with simple knobs and physical buttons.

Ok, so there might be a bit of nostalgia with these types of washers and dryers, but in a rare case, that doesn’t result in a price hike. These are cheap, regularly on sale for under $800 for the pair. That’s refreshing in a world of high-tech washers and dryers that often run well into the thousands.

While we do have some emotional connection to our clothes and quilts, do we really need much more than this? This is a high-efficiency set with automatic temperature controls and a fabric softener dispenser. No WiFi, no erroneous features we really don’t need. The Insignia NS-TWM35W1 / NS-TDRE67W1 washer-and-dryer set keeps it simple; sometimes, that’s all we need.

Why it made the cut: With adaptive features, large capacity, and a sleek look, this set would make any best-of list.

Specs

Washer Capacity: 5.4 cu. ft.

5.4 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity: 7.4 cu. ft.

7.4 cu. ft. Control Type: Digital knob

Digital knob Load Type: Top/Front

Top/Front Dryer Heating Source: Electric

Pros

WiFi connectivity

Top-load washer

Physical selection knob

Cons

Requires stabilization pads

Not stackable

The GE Profile 1661791 has a laundry list (get it) of great features. Its SmartHQ app sends you real-time feedback, allows you to optimize performance, and lets you receive alerts when loads are complete or there’s a problem. Additionally, it works with Amazon Alexa, so you can yell at it to adjust times or stop a run. Dynamic balancing technology senses and rebalances uneven loads, keeping everything as quiet as possible. There’s a power prewash, FlexDispense, that automatically releases detergent or fabric softener at the right time and tangle control that keeps things from getting knotted up.

However, if there was one feature that really stands out with this top-load washer and front-loading dryer, it’s the washer link. The dryer receives wash cycle information to optimize settings for its next run. This saves you the time and thought of picking the best setting for the job, as the washer and dryer discuss things behind your back, and just like your parents, choose what they think is best for you. With all these features attached to a top-load washer and not a modernized front loader, the GE Profile 1661791 is a fantastic set from a reliable appliance manufacturer.

Best for pets: Maytag MED6500MBK Washer / MGD6500MBK Dryer

Why it made the cut: It’s rare to see an appliance specifically advertised for pets, but this washer-and-dryer set is exactly that.

Specs

Washer Capacity: 4.7 cu. ft.

4.7 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity: 7.0 cu. ft.

7.0 cu. ft. Control Type: Digital Knob

Digital Knob Load Type: Top/Front

Top/Front Dryer Heating Source: Electric

Pros

Pet Pro option

Top-load washer

Cons

Noisy

No digital display

Rough on delicates

So why exactly is the Maytag MED6500MBK / MGD6500MBK washer-and-dryer set optimal for cleaning pet hair-infused textiles? The Pet Pro Filter feature. Based on the reviews, if you are looking for a washer and dryer specifically designed to remove pet hair from your clothes, couch covers, and blankets, this is the pair you want. If you don’t have pets, you should probably move on because those reviews were not as kind. It’s like buying a hamburger and then complaining about the abundance of meat and the scarcity of vegetables. The meat in this washer is clumps of pet hair captured in the massive lint trap.

Both the washer and dryer have some sort of pet hair removal system, which you won’t find in other systems, but there are some other standard features, such as wrinkle-free and heavy-duty cycles. Other than that, if you’re looking for WiFi connectivity or fancy control pads, you won’t find those here. The Maytag MED6500MBK / MGD6500MBK exists to remove all that pet hair from your textiles, and that’s it. Find a need and fill it. And then remove all the pet hair from it. Make the job a little easier by also investing in one of the best vacuums for pet hair.

Why it made the cut: This is a feature-packed and versatile washer-and-dryer set that can be stacked, put on risers, or set side-by-side.

Specs

Washer Capacity: 5.0 cu. ft.

5.0 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity: 7.5 cu. ft.

7.5 cu. ft. Control Type: Digital knob

Digital knob Load Type: Front

Front Dryer Heating Source: Gas

Pros

Stackable

High-capacity washer

Voice controlled

WiFi-enabled

Reversible dryer door

Cons

Gas-only dryer

Only comes in black

Crossing five cubic feet for a front-load washer is rare, but the Samsung WF50A8800AV / DVG50A8800V washer-and-dryer set pulls it off by hitting that capacity exactly. Not only that, but you can either set these units side-by-side, stack them, or purchase additional drawers to go underneath. With the front-loading, you never have to strain to get something out from the bottom of the washer basin. Each unit has a smooth control knob and a digital display, so if you are watching the cycles spin, you’ll at least have something to look at besides the vortex of clothes.

And like many washer-and-dryer sets in this age of connected technology, this set comes packed with features, including a self-cleaning lint filter. Additionally, there’s built-in sound reduction, voice controls that work with Alexa, Android, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and iOS through Samsung’s app. An AI brain buried somewhere between the control panel and dryer vent optimizes each wash and dry cycle based on internal sensors or your initial input. All this and the Samsung WF50A8800AV / DVG50A8800V washer-and-dryer set has a slick, brushed black look that will level up any laundry room aesthetic. It is important to note, though, that they are sold separately.

Why it made the cut: As more and more people are anecdotally adopting a nomadic lifestyle, portable RV-capable washer and dryers are becoming a hot-ticket item.

Specs

Washer Capacity: 0.9 cu. ft.

0.9 cu. ft. Dryer Capacity: 1.5 – 3.5 cu. ft.

1.5 – 3.5 cu. ft. Control Type: Digital buttons

Digital buttons Load Type: Top/Front

Top/Front Dryer Heating Source: 120V electric

Pros

Highly portable

Standard plug

Digital controls

Cons

Tiny washer

Short power cord

Short water hose

The BLACK+DECKER BPWM09W / ‎BCED15 isn’t exactly a paired washer-and-dryer set, as they are sold separately. And if you search around, you’ll find a ton of portable washers and dryers on the market, with varying countries of origin, price, and capacity. However, BLACK+DECKER is known for creating reliable tools, and what are a washer and dryer if not tools for cleaning textiles?

These two units are ultra-portable. That’s the draw. They are basic, with simple cold water wash cycles and 120V powered dry cycles. There aren’t any fancy bells and whistles, and their capacity is limited. But that makes them perfect for RV or mobile home use, especially if it’s just the two of you. The one drawback to both is the length of the power cords and water hoses. You’ll need an extension cord, and you might have to move the washer around to fill and drain it. But, these are portable, so that’s probably implied. If you find yourself on the go more than staying put, then the BLACK+DECKER BPWM09W / ‎BCED15 washer-and-dryer set might just be what you need to stay fresh. Note that the washer and dryer are sold separately.

Things to consider before buying a washer-and-dryer set

When purchasing a new washer or dryer, it’s not necessary to buy them in pairs, but it helps. You will find that many washer-and-dryer sets work better together than with other brands, especially when considering particular connectivity features. Why bother talking to your washer if you can’t talk to your dryer? So when you head out to purchase a new set, you’ll want to consider at least what type you need, included features, the amount of preset cycles, and the drum material. Capacity is less of a consideration, as most washers and dryers are around the same cubic footage, though there are some compact and large capacity exceptions.

Type

Type refers to top-load or front-load in reference to washing machines. Most dryers are front-load, as the dryer drum has to balance to function properly. Top-load washing machines are more traditional, while front-load washing machines generally use less water, making retrieving clothes easier. All stacked washing machines are front-loading. That’s where type really matters, as if you want a top-load washing machine, it won’t be stackable.

Features

Do you want to use Alexa or Google Assistant to talk to your washing machine? Or get updates on laundry load status through an app? How about AI sensors that automatically choose cycle types based on their own detection? Or sensors in the lint trap and vent so you know when your dryer needs a cleaning? These days, there are tons of features to choose from when selecting a washer or dryer. You’ll still find simple knob-controlled units out there, but they are starting to become outmoded.

Cycles

Most washers and dryers have a moderate selection of cycles, including the standards of normal, heavy, and delicates. But so many more have additional cycles, enhanced with sensors to detect and choose the best for the laundry in the machine. If you have specific laundry needs, it’s best to pay attention to available cycles. Additionally, some front-load washers offer a sanitizing cycle that uses nearly excessive heat to kill bacteria.

Drum material

Most modern washers and dryers have stainless steel tubs, and that’s what you want to look for. These are tougher, stand up better over time, and are essentially rust-free. If it’s not stainless steel at this point in the history of washers and dryers, then move on. Porcelain-enameled steel tubs are the other popular option out there, and they end up chipping and wearing down much quicker. And if it’s plastic, you may as well put your money in the washer on the sanitizing cycle.

FAQs

Q: What’s better, top-load or front-load washers? Whether top-load or front-load washers are better is completely subjective and up to the customer. Top-load washers are great if you prefer a deeper basin and aren’t looking to stack anything. Front-load washers are usually more efficient pertaining to water use and often come with that ever-vaulted sanitizing cycle option. In the end, it depends on your personal preference. Q: Why should I purchase a washer-and-dryer as a set? Aside from matching your washer and dryer, the main reason to purchase as a set is efficiency. Most washer and dryer pairs are designed to function as a total unit, the washer removing the right amount of water from clothes, knowing the abilities of the dryer. Some of these units are actually connected, so the washer talks to the dryer to communicate drying needs. Plus, many retail outlets slap hefty sales on paired washers and dryers, so you can save some money as well. Q: How can I extend the life of my washer or dryer? Things break. Things we use weekly or even daily break even faster. With washers and dryers, you’ll usually want to spring for that extended service contract, especially considering touch controls and electronics. However, there are some things you can do to extend the life of your washer and dryer. First, you can run self-clean cycles. Some units will prompt you to do this, but each manual will include optimal points for self-cleaning. Second, you can turn off the water flow to your washer and leave the lid open when not in use. This helps to keep it dry and avoids leaks. And finally, clean out your lint filter and dryer vent! Keeping them both clear of debris helps your dryer run efficiently and reduces wear and tear on both the dryer and your clothes.

Final thoughts on the best washer-and-dryer sets

This is by far not a definitive list of a very crowded market. If you can think of a common washer and dryer manufacturer, chances are good they produce a paired washer and dryer. What this list does offer is a slice of the best available today on the market in feature sets, overall look and feel, and budgets. While LG tops this list with a stackable washer and dryer laundry center, that might not be for everyone. In which case, the GE or Samsung options are fantastic second choices. And if you have pets, the Maytag may be your only choice. But that’s the great thing about consumerism: we have plenty of choices.

