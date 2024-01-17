We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Blinds are a wonderful alternative to drapes. Due to their open construction, they won’t go as dark as curtains. However, they do offer much more control over the amount of light. There is a bewildering variety of blind types and colors available, however, so knowing where to start can be difficult. If you’re planning to add new window coverings to a room in your house—or even all the rooms—this list is a solid place to start to help you find the best blinds and shades on the market today.

How we chose the best blinds

To arrive at this list of the best blinds for windows, we used our extensive experience creating consumer buyer’s guides. As homeowners, we also considered our own experiences when shopping for blinds. By combining this knowledge with outside data from a variety of experts, various technical specs, consumer reviews, and tests conducted by independent specialists, we could determine the best blinds.

The best blinds: Reviews & Recommendations

Window blinds are certainly a stylish and often affordable way to cover your windows. They feel more modern than curtains and offer additional control over light as well (and for even more control, try smart blinds). We considered a number of different factors to bring you this selection of the best blinds for 2024.

Best overall: ARLO BLINDS Bamboo Roman Shades

Some rooms demand more light than others. There are times for privacy and times to let the sunshine in. When it’s the latter, consider Arlo Blinds’ Bamboo Roman Shades, our pick for the best overall blinds.

Available in various natural colors, from almost white to dark woods, these bamboo-based shades look stunning in most rooms. Being slatted, they’re great for light filtering, letting in plenty of light to highlight your room’s decor. However, they’re not the best choice for privacy, although Arlo Blinds does offer a semi-privacy grey-brown option should this be a concern. Also, being cordless, these blinds are perfect for those with small children and pets.

The best part? Despite the pricey appearance, Arlo Blinds’ Bamboo Roman Shades are extremely affordable.

The cost can add up when you’re buying blinds for multiple windows in a room and multiple rooms in a house. However, blinds are something that you’re going to look at every day, meaning you probably want ones that look good as well. If value is of concern when shopping for the best blinds, Windowsandgarden’s Custom Cordless Single-Cell Shades are the way to go.

These polyester-based single cellular shades come in various soft colors, all providing good light filtering while still offering protection from prying outside eyes. They’re easy on the eyes as well. With a cordless, bottom-up design, these look great in any room in the house but are particularly well-suited to living rooms, dining rooms, and home offices.

While many have reported they’re easy to install, some found them too lightweight. However, overall ratings are very high—unlike the price, which is surprisingly low given the quality. For the value-minded shopper, these are the blinds to consider.

Many people avoid making the transition from drapes to blinds because of the erroneous notion that blinds have to be expensive to be stylish. This may have been true at one point, but now many blinds with excellent designs are available that won’t send you to the poor house. Our pick for the best design blinds is this option from US Window and Floor.

The chief selling point of these cordless Venetian-style blinds is the valance, the decorative part at the top. Made from engineered wood, it gives off a stylish appearance that may be just what your living room or dining room needs. The slats are nice as well, with a height that balances the valance proportionately. However, these blinds are only available in white, which may not match some interiors.

Best eco-friendly: Persilux Custom Blackout Cellular Shades

Persilux has been in business since 1992. Although previously the company used non-renewable petroleum raw materials, it has now switched to recycled polyester for its blinds. This, coupled with the thermal-insulating honeycomb structure of the cellular shades, results in a product that is notably eco-friendly.

Available in five different, subdued colors, from white to black, Persilux’s Custom Blackout Cellular Shades look great in most rooms but are especially fitting for media rooms, bedrooms, or anywhere you want to take the light down low. They also won’t bother your bank account too much, making them a solid choice for best eco-friendly blinds.

Best budget: Chicology Blinds For Windows

Maybe you’re not in the market for fancy blinds. You just need something to cover your windows, give you some privacy, and liven up the decor. You’re also not interested in spending a lot of money. If that sounds like you, Chicology’s Blinds For Windows are just what you need.

With their traditional look and three understated colors (white, gray, and cappuccino), these will do a great job of keeping out the light without drawing attention to themselves. Their cordless design ensures that pets and children remain safe. You can rotate the wand to go from light filtering to blackout modes, while raising the lowering the blinds is done easily by hand.

These blinds come in a huge variety of sizes, ensuring there’s one for whatever your needs. They’re also extremely affordable, making them the best budget blinds.

What to consider when buying the best blinds

There are quite a few different kinds of blinds on the market. While style can play a large part in what you choose, where you plan to use them—and so material—can also affect your decision. For example, with their stacked horizontal slats, Venetian blinds are an elegant choice, especially when choosing a wood variety. However, wood can warp in moist areas, meaning faux wood or even vinyl or metal Venetian blinds may be the better choice. Roman blinds are a popular and elegant choice with an appearance different from Venetian. Single-cell shades are an affordable—and attractive—alternative. Consider vertical ones if you plan to hang blinds over sliding glass doors.

Inside or outside mount

There are two main kinds of blind mounts, those that mount on the inside of a window frame and those for the outside. Inside mounts sit flush with the window frame and offer a clean and stylish profile. They can enhance the visual appeal of the window and feel more modern. However, the mounts require a certain depth, at least 2.5 inches.

You can install outside mounts on the exterior of any frame, regardless of depth. They’re also better at blocking out light, which may be of concern if you’re hanging blinds in a media room or bedroom. They can also reduce drafts and improve insulation.

FAQs

Q: Which type of blind is best? The best type of blind for you will depend largely on your sense of style. However, there’s also the amount of sunlight that you want to let in. If light filtering is important, go with a blind that lets in lots of light, such as Roman shades. Choose one with a blackout option like cellular shades for a darker result. Q: Are window blinds and shades the same thing? While both blinds and shades serve the same function—covering your window—they differ in appearance. Blinds are comprised of slats, either horizontal or vertical, while shades are usually fabric on a continuous roll. The one you choose will depend largely on personal preference. Q: Can I fix broken blinds? It is entirely possible to fix a bent or broken slat in your blinds with a replacement. This applies to both horizontal and vertical-style blinds. However, depending on your skill level, the result may not look as perfect as a new set. However, a home repair job may do in a pinch.

Final thoughts on shopping for the best blinds

Blinds or shades can drastically change the look of a room. No matter whether you’re going for classic and elegant or modern and minimal, there are blinds out there for you. Of course, they also serve a practical purpose, blocking light and providing privacy and an additional layer of thermal insulation. By taking your time and choosing the right blinds, you’re sure to enhance the enjoyment of your space for years to come.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.