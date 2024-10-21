This is why you should buy nosebleed seats for your next show

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Love seeing your favorite musicians in concert but hate how high ticket prices are? We mean, c’mon, $400+ for a decent seat is getting a little ridiculous, especially if you have a whole list of artists you want to see.

Our recommendation: Buy the cheap nosebleed seats. Yeah, normally, it’d be hard to see the action on stage, but this time, you’ll have a handheld telescope. This concert life hack is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $54.99) through Oct. 27.

Make any seat the best seat in the house

Metallica announced extended tour dates, but those prices are a little ouch. Grab a seat in the back and pack your telescope. Since it measures just over six inches long, most concert venues should allow you to bring it inside.

Your portable telescope helps you see James Hetfield singing or Lars Ulrich drumming, even if you’re seated 3,200 feet away. You also won’t miss out on crazy stage visuals, like how the band moves around the 360º stage as the show progresses or how the bassist surfs through the “snake pit.”

Take pictures with your phone

Even though you’re in the nosebleeds, you won’t miss out on taking Instagram or Facebook-worthy snapshots of the Bruce Springsteen or Billie Eilish show. Use the phone holder to attach the telescope to your phone, using it as a zooming camera lens with 50 x 60 magnification.

Get your telescope for concerts while it’s on sale for $29.97 (reg. $54.99) through Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m. No coupon is needed to get this price.

High Definition Monocular Telescope – $29.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.