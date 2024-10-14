This emergency essential made it through power outages

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires … recent events have shown us just how quickly the unexpected can turn our world upside down. But we can do small things to prepare for emergencies, like putting together a survival kit in case of a natural disaster or power outage.

An easy place to start is an emergency light. You’ll need a way to see in the dark or flash emergency signals for help. This keychain flashlight does both and more without taking up too much space. Get a pack of two for home and on the go for $27.99 (reg. $69.98) and save 60 percent.

Be prepared for anything … in the dark

This mini flashlight isn’t like one of those ones you got for free that’ll eventually die for good—it’s a legit emergency flashlight. It’s one of those things that you don’t think you really need until you don’t have it. So, get it before you’re S.O.L.

Imagine you’re caught up in a blizzard, earthquake, or tropical storm, and the power in your home goes out. Or maybe you’re stranded on the side of the road. Either way, you’re stuck in the dark and wish you had light. Oh yeah, you bought that light from us—you’re welcome, by the way.

Light up your home with 600 lumens or adjustable brightness

Use white or red emergency strobe lights

Get light for up to 32 hours before the battery dies

Unlike those cheap keychain flashlights, this one is USB-C rechargeable. So, if you’re stuck without power for longer than that, you can use a power bank to quickly top it off.

It also has a magnetic base and a hands-free clip. Those might come in handy if you’re changing your tire on the dark roadside or trying to cook yourself mac and cheese over the gas stove without starting a fire.

This is a must-have for your emergency preparedness kit, especially if you haven’t started making one yet. Order a 2-pack of these micro flashlights for $27.99 for yourself or share with a friend (reg. $69.98).

StackSocial prices subject to change.