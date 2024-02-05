We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Power lift recliners are the way to go. As some of us aging product writers can attest, getting up used to be much, much easier. There was a time when we could pop up from our chairs, ready for action, a spring in our step. Nowadays, things creak and moan, crunch and tear when we attempt to move from a sitting position. Thankfully, there’s yoga for some of us, but when you reach a stage in your life due to aging or injury and mobility becomes an issue, not every chair makes for a comfortable seat.

These recliners are designed and structured to assist with the once-simple act of standing. Motors and gears power them to prop our fallible human skeletons onto our feet and out into the world. Or the kitchen via the living room so we can get a mid-paragraph snack. Hot pockets FTW. The point is, while we might not all require a power lift assist onto our also flat feet, the best power lift recliners are ready and waiting when we do.

How we chose the best power lift recliners

Without the luxury of sitting in every possible chair, we’ve combined our experience with chairs for seniors, for back pain, and more with impressions from trusted critics and top-rated reviewers. We search for the chairs that stand out, surveying stats, stars, and positive reviews. There’s also a little price hunting in there as well. We try not to choose variations of the same chair for all categories, as variety offers better alternatives for all buyers. Each chair has something unique about it while still being recommended by satisfied customers and product reviewers.

The best power lift recliners: Reviews & Recommendations

Finding the best power lift chair recliner for your life is more than just reading power lift recliner reviews. Since we all order everything online these days, it’s about putting your trust in our picks because what you order is what you get. We’ve narrowed it down to recliners with features that are straightforward and not exaggerated so you can get closer to power-lifting yourself into a healthy future.

Best overall: MCombo Electric Power Lift Recliner

Specs

Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Weight capacity: 320 pounds

320 pounds Control type: Wired remote

Pros

Comes in 7 colors

Vibration and massage

Cup holders

Cons

Remote instead of embedded controls

Only reclines to 140 degrees

The MCombo Electric Power Lift Recliner is one of the most well-reviewed and oft-chosen No. 1 power lift recliners, so there’s no reason to swim against the current on this one. A classic recliner look with side pockets for your old Popular Science print magazines, it also has embedded cup holders, a USB port, full-body vibration and lumbar heating.

Eight vibration points relax you into the chair, and a motor-powered lift will get you out of it. Did we mention it comes in seven different colors? One of them is red. That’s a nice upgrade to something we generally expect to be ugh brown. The color selection is the final piece that puts the MCombo Electric Power Lift Recliner solidly on the top of the list with its range of features and price point.

Best splurge: Irene House Large Lay Flat Recliner

Specs

Material: Faux leather/Chenille

Faux leather/Chenille Weight capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Control type: Wired remote

Pros

Multiple color options

Dual lift motor

Full 180-degree recline

Cons

Requires assembly

No USB port

The Irene House Large Lay Flat Recliner comes in 10 colors and two materials, as well as offering smaller and larger versions of the chair. The point is, you’ve got some options here. But all sizes of this chair have a few things in common, including a dual motor that splits duty between the lift mechanism and the recline mechanism. This means less wear and tear on the motorized parts for a longer-lasting chair.

It does have a higher price point than most chairs, but you’re splurging for the dual motor and full recline (great for sleeping), as well as a vibrating massage with eight modes and three intensities. There’s also lumbar heating but no cup holders or USB port. If you are looking for a lift recliner with a classy, actual chair and not a couch look, the Irene House Large Lay Flat Recliner should be top of your list.

Best design: Signature Design by Ashley Yandel

Signature Design by Ashley Store SEE IT

Specs

Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Weight capacity: 300 pounds

300 pounds Control type: Wired remote

Pros

Easy to clean

Modern, but classic look

Full recline

Cons

Takes time to break in

Footrest is a bit short

No massage options

The Signature Design by Ashley Yandel lift recliner doesn’t have a built-in massager or heated lumbar. It doesn’t have cup holders or a USB port. But what it lacks in features it makes up for in a classy, clean look with inlaid stitching and a leathered appearance (without actually being leather). This is a chair you buy to simply sit in.

It is, of course, a lift chair, so aside from its aesthetic and full recline, it can set you up on your feet with ease. It does take a while before this recliner is truly comfy though, as the faux leather needs to be broken in by some butt action. If you aren’t concerned with all the odds and ends and just want a nice-looking recliner lift chair, the Signature Design by Ashley Yandel is that chair.

Best value: Best Choice Products Electric Power Lift Chair

Specs

Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Weight capacity: 330 lbs

330 lbs Control type: Wireless remote

Pros

Lightweight chair

Three Massage modes

Two heat settings

Cons

Cheaper construction

Not a full recline

The Best Choice Products Electric Power Lift Chair has all the things packed into this chair for a reasonable price. That means a USB port, stuffed armrests, side pockets, a wireless remote that controls heat and massage, side buttons for recline and lift, and cup holders. Throw in six color options and an anti-tipping base, and you’ve got a heck of a deal here.

And this isn’t a massive recliner. It’s fairly standard-sized and lightweight at only 94 lbs. But that’s because the wood used in its construction is engineered wood. Lighter, but not the sturdiest over time. So, this probably isn’t the best chair to choose if you’re at or above the weight limit. Regardless, with all its features and colorways, the Best Choice Products Electric Power Lift Chair is the best choice for the best value.

Best budget: CANMOV Large Power Lift Recliner

Specs

Material: Polyvinyl

Polyvinyl Weight capacity: 350 pounds

350 pounds Control type: Wireless remote

Pros

Lumbar heating

Five massage modes

USB charging

Cons

Cup holders can get stuck

Muted color options

For under $400, the CANMOV Large Power Lift Recliner is certainly a budget buy without sacrificing features. It has eight points of massaging relaxation, with five different modes and lumbar heating—perfect for nesting under a cozy blanket. And it’s all controlled with a wireless remote, a rarity with these types of chairs.

One of the better features of this chair is the lift mechanism itself, which is controlled by a button on the side of the chair rather than through the remote. Pressing a button to lift or recline means that when you lose the remote, you can still stand up to find it. If you have mobility issues along with budget issues, the CANMOV Large Power Lift Recliner might be the right chair for you.

What to consider before buying the best power lift recliners

Before you run out (or click) and buy a new lift recliner, you’ll want to pay close attention to the description and how it matches your wants and needs. There are three things to check for, at least. Does it have your desired features like massage or heat? What kind of material is it made from? And does it have a single motor or dual motor?

Features

Some chairs have no features, while others are packed with them. A lift recliner should at least have a lift option; otherwise, it’s not a lift recliner. Additionally, features such as built-in massage, lumbar heating, cup holders, USB ports, and side pockets are all available options in a variety of styles. And don’t forget about color. Most chairs come in the basic brown and black, while other brands offer many different colorways.

Material

And those colors are often dependent on material. Some brighter colors can only be found in chenille or fabric chairs, while faux leather is generally reserved for the classic brown and black. Both materials are easy to clean, which is the most important bit.

Motor

All lift recliners have at least one motor. This motor generally controls both the lift and recline functions. However, some lift chairs have dual motors. This enables the lift function and recline functions to operate independently. That helps prolong the life of each motor, reducing the need for replacement or maintenance.

FAQs

Q: Do power recliners use a lot of electricity? No more than any other home appliance, perhaps about as much as a toaster. These aren’t things that are going to tax your electric bill like the hot water heater. They use standard voltage and standard 110 outlets. Q: Do power lift recliners come with a lumbar support? Some have extra lumbar support, while others have lumbar heating. Naturally, lift recliners are built with a moderate amount of lumbar support, as the same people who need a lift often need back support. Q: Are power lift recliners heavy? Not usually. Most weigh around 100-200 pounds. This makes them easier to push around the room into that perfect spot. The lighter lift recliners are usually made with cheaper materials, which can affect their longevity.

Final thoughts on the best power lift recliners

If you are dealing with mobility issues or just need a bit of a kick to stand up without sliding off your chair, then a power lift recliner is just what you need. And with the market so saturated with brands making similar chairs, it’s easy to find one with the features and price point you want.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.