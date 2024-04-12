We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While our beloved dogs can’t talk to us, there are ways to learn more about them. This innovative veterinarian-developed Dog Wellness Test Kit helps you discover your dog’s unique health analysis and is now available at a limited-time best-on-web price with code ENJOY20.

This kit isn’t your ordinary pet health assessment tool; it evaluates 20 different aspects of a dog’s functional and nutritional health using just a hair sample (that’s right, no saliva or urine samples needed). This unique approach, currently the only one on the market, offers a comprehensive month-long analysis that reveals a three-month snapshot of a dog’s well-being, including blood sugar management, thyroid function, energy levels, inflammation, adrenal stress, and more.

The significance of this test kit is emphasized by Dr. Ava Frick, a veterinarian with decades of research in hair analysis for dogs since 1974. Dr. Frick elaborates on the common issues Checkpup has unveiled, from allergies and liver problems to anxiety, diabetes, and inflammatory conditions. “It empowers caretakers on what is going on with their dog’s health so that they can be more informed and ask better questions,” Dr. Frick explains.

The kit doesn’t just identify problems; it also offers actionable steps for caretakers. That includes dietary changes, specific supplementation recommendations, strategies for reducing exposure to toxic heavy metals, and more.

With comprehensive reports, you’ll learn how to best care for your pup and examine its health holistically. The kit delivers much data beyond typically gathered during a traditional vet visit. Regular follow-up tests, recommended every 3-4 months, allow for timely adjustments to the dog’s care regimen, ensuring optimal health outcomes.

Help your pet live a happier and healthier life with Checkpup’s Dog Wellness Test, now $119.99 (reg. $149.99) with code ENJOY20 through April 16 at 11:29 p.m.

