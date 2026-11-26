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Black Friday 3D printer deals at Amazon and Bambu Lab cover multi-color filament machines, enclosed CoreXY printers, and high-resolution resin models from Creality, Flashforge, Elegoo, and Anycubic. Every link below goes to an individual product page.

If you’re shopping for a first machine, look for automatic bed leveling so you spend weekends printing instead of turning thumbscrews. CoreXY printers move the print head along X and Y while the bed only travels up and down, which keeps prints steady at high speeds. MSLA resin printers cure liquid photopolymer layer by layer with UV light.

Top Black Friday 3D printer deals

Creality K2 Combo (with CFS) $449 (was $645.99) Creality See it at Amazon Amazon has the Creality K2 Combo at $449, which is $197 under its $645.99 list price. The bundle pairs an enclosed CoreXY printer with a 260 x 260 x 260 mm build volume and one four-spool CFS unit, and Creality rates it for speeds up to 600 mm/s. The 16-color figure in Creality’s marketing takes four CFS units, so plan on four colors per print unless you buy three more.

Flashforge Adventurer 5M Pro $359 (was $479) Flashforge See it at Amazon The Adventurer 5M Pro is the pick here for someone who wants an enclosed printer for ABS or ASA and doesn’t need multi-color. It’s $359 at Amazon, down from a $479 list price. Flashforge lists a 220 x 220 x 220 mm build volume, a 280-degree Celsius quick-swap nozzle, a built-in camera, and a HEPA and carbon filter, and it rates quiet mode at 50 decibels. That build volume is smaller than the 260 mm cube on the K2 Combo above, so check the size of what you plan to print.

Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 12K $399.99 (was $593.99) Elegoo See it at Amazon Resin is the way to go for miniatures and other small, detailed prints, and the Saturn 4 Ultra 12K is $399.99 at Amazon, a $194 cut from its $593.99 list price. It has a 10-inch 12K monochrome LCD and a tilting vat that peels each cured layer off the release film at an angle. Elegoo rates print speed at up to 150 mm/h. Budget for nitrile gloves, isopropyl alcohol, a wash and cure station, and a ventilated place to work, because resin printing needs all four. Elegoo also sells a 16K version with a sharper screen, so make sure you’re comparing the right model.

Anycubic Kobra X Combo (with ACE 2 Pro) $449.99 (was $569.99) Anycubic See it at Amazon The other multi-color machines in this post top out at four colors without add-ons. The Kobra X Combo prints seven out of the box with Anycubic’s ACE 2 Pro filament box, and it’s $449.99 at Amazon (was $569.99). Its build volume is 260 x 260 x 260 mm, and Anycubic says the ACE 2 Pro dries filament at up to 65 degrees Celsius during a print. Reaching the advertised 19 colors takes four ACE 2 Pro units, and Anycubic warns against using cardboard spools in the box.

Bambu Lab 3D printer deals

Bambu Lab’s own sale ends Dec. 1 at 2 a.m. Eastern and includes the dual-nozzle X2D, which succeeds the retired X1-Carbon.

Bambu Lab A1 mini, $199 at Bambu Lab: Compact 180 x 180 x 180 mm open-frame bed slinger with auto bed leveling and vibration compensation for PLA, PETG, and TPU ($299 as the A1 mini Combo with the four-spool AMS lite).

Compact 180 x 180 x 180 mm open-frame bed slinger with auto bed leveling and vibration compensation for PLA, PETG, and TPU ($299 as the A1 mini Combo with the four-spool AMS lite). Bambu Lab A1 Combo (with AMS lite), $359 at Bambu Lab: Open-frame bed slinger with a 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume and the four-spool AMS lite.

Open-frame bed slinger with a 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume and the four-spool AMS lite. Bambu Lab P1S, $349 at Bambu Lab: Enclosed CoreXY printer for ABS and ASA ($509 as the P1S Combo with the AMS 2 Pro feeder).

Enclosed CoreXY printer for ABS and ASA ($509 as the P1S Combo with the AMS 2 Pro feeder). Bambu Lab P2S, $449 at Bambu Lab: Updated enclosed CoreXY chassis ($649 as the P2S Combo with the AMS 2 Pro).

Updated enclosed CoreXY chassis ($649 as the P2S Combo with the AMS 2 Pro). Bambu Lab X2D, $589 at Bambu Lab: Dual-nozzle successor to the X1-Carbon, built to cut purge waste on two-material prints ($789 as the X2D Combo with the AMS 2 Pro).

Creality, Flashforge, and Anycubic FDM deals

These Amazon deals range from a $169 beginner bed slinger to a four-toolhead machine built to skip purge blocks.

Creality Ender-3 V3 SE, $169 at Amazon (was $219): Entry-level bed slinger with CR Touch auto-leveling and a Sprite direct-drive extruder, but no active vibration compensation.

Entry-level bed slinger with CR Touch auto-leveling and a Sprite direct-drive extruder, but no active vibration compensation. Anycubic Kobra X, $279.99 at Amazon (was $359.99): Four-color printing is built into the toolhead, and Anycubic rates top speed at 600 mm/s.

Four-color printing is built into the toolhead, and Anycubic rates top speed at 600 mm/s. Creality SPARKX i7 Color Combo, $319 at Amazon (was $429): Desktop multi-color printer bundled with the four-spool CFS Lite and AI camera monitoring.

Desktop multi-color printer bundled with the four-spool CFS Lite and AI camera monitoring. Flashforge AD5X Multi-Color, $329 at Amazon (was $499): Compact four-color FDM printer that Flashforge rates up to 600 mm/s, with automated calibration.

Compact four-color FDM printer that Flashforge rates up to 600 mm/s, with automated calibration. Flashforge Creator 5 (4-Toolhead), $599 at Amazon (was $849): Flashforge says its four independent toolheads swap in seven seconds and leave almost no purge waste on multi-color prints.

Flashforge says its four independent toolheads swap in seven seconds and leave almost no purge waste on multi-color prints. Creality K2 Pro Combo, $749 at Amazon (was $998.82): Steps up to a 300 x 300 x 300 mm build volume with active 60-degree Celsius chamber heating and a CFS unit.

Resin 3D printer deals

For tabletop miniatures and display figures, MSLA resin printers still beat filament on fine detail.

Filament dryers, wash stations, and filament bundles

Damp filament causes stringing and weak layer adhesion, and resin prints need an alcohol wash and UV cure before handling.