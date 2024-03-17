Own a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ for only $349 with this special offer
This Grade A device will help take your work and entertainment up a notch.
Discover the forefront of on-the-go computing with this refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017), equipped with Apple’s robust capabilities. The eco-friendly laptop optimizes your productivity and elevates your entertainment experience. Now available with a $250 discount.
Boasting 128GB of storage and a speedy Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz processor, your projects and large files can be opened seamlessly. Streaming content can also be easily downloaded, making long trips more enjoyable. Regarding screen quality, the 2017 MacBook Air is a top choice.
Its 13.3-inch display boasts 1440×900 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp details. These features, combined with the Intel HD Graphics 6000’s seamless graphic capabilities, make this MacBook Air perfect for work and entertainment activities that involve prolonged screen use.
Get the refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) 1.8GHz i5 Core 8GB RAM 128GB in silver for $348.99 (reg. $599) with no coupon code required.
