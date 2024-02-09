We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A notable entry in Apple’s long-standing line of sleek and powerful laptops, this refurbished 13.3″ Apple MacBook Air is an excellent portable sidekick that’s easy on the wallet. Packed with Apple’s powerful features that can help improve workflow and enhance entertainment, this refurbished MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) is now over $600 off.

Featuring 128GB of storage and a fast Intel Core i5, 1.8GHz processor, this device enables swift and seamless access to your projects and large files. Additionally, it simplifies downloading streaming content, enhancing your enjoyment on long journeys.

Regarding screen quality, the laptop boasts a 13.3-inch Retina display with 1440×900 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp details. Integrating these features and the Intel HD Graphics 6000’s seamless graphic capabilities gives this MacBook Air color accuracy for everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing, and media consumption.

Weighing just under 3 pounds and measuring 0.68 inches at its thickest point, its ultra-thin device is designed for portability. Like most Apple products, the build quality is top-notch, offering durability and a premium feel. It easily slips into backpacks and overnight bags, making it an ideal travel companion while commuting or heading out of town. The MacBook Air’s silver finish also gives it a timeless, professional look.

It’s important to note that this particular refurbished MacBook Air has been given a Grade B rating, which means it may have light scratches or scuffs. This rating, however, does not affect its internal performance, as it has been carefully inspected and restored. Apple’s refurbished products are known for their quality, undergoing rigorous testing, making them an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Discover the forefront of on-the-go computing with this cost-effective, environmentally conscious device

