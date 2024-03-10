We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Get a spring tech refresh with a refurbished 13″ MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for only $345 99 (reg. $1,109). With its powerful performance, sleek design, and budget-friendly price, you’ll have the tools to upgrade your tech setup.

Packed with a powerful 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, this 2015 MacBook Air ensures smooth and efficient performance for multitasking, running software, and handling day-to-day tasks. With 4GB of RAM, it offers sufficient memory for effortless maneuvering and is an excellent choice for students, professionals, and casual users.

When it comes to visual experiences, this MacBook Air is a great contender. It features a sleek 13.3″ screen with high-definition capabilities, offering a 1440×900 resolution LED-backlit display that provides pristine clarity for images, videos, and text. Equipped with a generous 256GB of storage space, it effortlessly stores various files, projects, and entertainment content.

The laptop is also ideal for anyone needing portability. Featuring a slim and lightweight design at just about 3 pounds, the MacBook Air boasts a remarkable 12-hour battery life on a single charge, allowing users to be confident of uninterrupted power during important deadlines or lengthy binge-watching sessions. With its included sleek black case, you get extra protection on the laptop while out and about.

Although it offers robust performance and generous storage, the Grade B rating signifies that the laptop might show some aesthetic flaws, like minor scuffs or scratches. It’s important to note that these visual imperfections are surface-level and do not affect the laptop’s operational performance or features. Apple experts test each laptop and uphold the highest quality possible for like-new performance.

As verified purchaser Louie C. reviews, “I love this MacBook. It is thin, and fast. The hard shell case that was installed offers a measure of protection for that accident. As a refurbished unit, it shows very gentle use.”

Get the refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2015) i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 256GB in silver for just $345.99 (reg. $1,109) with no coupon required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.