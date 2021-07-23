Best overall pet GPS tracker Whistle Go Explore Ultimate Health and Location Tracker for Pets Check Price Set up safe areas and alerts for when your pet decides to go on an adventure—rest easy with this location-tracking pick. Pros Activity tracking can help you keep up-to-date with your pets’ health. Cons Requires a monthly subscription for data services. Best locator-tracking device Tractive LTE GPS Tracker Check Price This pick offers real-time tracking updates so you can know where your pet is within the second, no search team needed. Pros The lightweight design won’t weigh down your pets collar. Cons Some users report issues with the live tracking mechanism. Best budget GPS tracker FitBark Dog Activity Monitor Check Price Get all the high-features of other picks at an affordable cost. You can set up safe zones, find your pet, and see their activity levels. Pros Offers up to six months of battery life so you don’t need to recharge often. Cons There are some app connectivity issues.

Most pet owners can agree that safety and health are the number-one priorities when it comes to their furry friends. And if you’re a pet owner, you know that sometimes, despite your best efforts, your curious cat or adventurous dog might just follow their noses outside of your home or yard. Or if you like to go hiking with your dog off-leash, there’s a chance he or she may get ahead of you. To avoid a potentially scary situation or just to have some peace of mind, it’s not a bad idea to get your pet a GPS-tracking device. Easily attached to a collar, the best pet GPS trackers provide real-time location tracking and you can set up alerts when your pet has left designated safe areas so you can easily locate your pup or kitty. We’ve rounded up the best pet GPS tracking devices so you can rest easy knowing your pet’s location is just a click away.

What to look for when shopping for the best pet GPS tracker

The best pet GPS trackers provide peace of mind for owners and added safety measures for pets. When shopping around for the best one for you, there are a few key factors to take into consideration. Everything from how the tracker is affixed to the collar or if it’s a collar and tracker combined to subscription rates, how the tracker stays connected to the range of distance are important things to think about. Understanding your pet and his or her habits will help determine which tracker will best suit both of your needs.

How do you want to attach the GPS tracker?

There are a few options when it comes to attaching the GPS tracker to your pet’s collar. Most will either slide or clip on but some are sold as a collar and tracker in one. Consider the size of your pet as you don’t want any discomfort with a heavy tracker although most are quite small and lightweight. Additionally, you don’t want the material to rub your pet’s skin either.

Are you on a budget?

While pet GPS trackers can be quite costly, there are plenty of options that are more budget-friendly. While they may not be as technologically advanced as some of their more expensive counterparts, they offer many of the great features you’d want in a GPS locator.

Do you want to monitor health and behavior as well?

Tracking the location of your pet is important, but wouldn’t it be nice to monitor his or her activity as well? Some GPS trackers offer both. With these devices, you can keep tabs on your pet’s activity levels, calories, distance traveled, and even behaviors such as excessive licking or scratching. You can then use this information along with your pet’s breed and age to discuss your pet’s health with your vet.

Do you want to sync the tracker to your phone?

With pet GPS trackers, you have two options. The first option is you can pay a monthly or yearly fee for a subscription to use the navigation services. It’s important to confirm the tracker is compatible with your cellular service. Something to note: most need WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity to work. The GPS tracker syncs to an app (usually free!) on your phone where you can see your pet’s whereabouts, set safe designated locations, and set alerts. The second option is you can purchase a handheld device that is compatible with your tracker. This way you’re not paying for a subscription and don’t need WiFi to use.

How many pets do you have?

If you have multiple pets, you want to ensure the brand’s app can connect with multiple GPS trackers so you can keep an eye on all of them.

The best pet gps tracker

The best pet GPS tracker is a great pet accessory to invest in, especially if your pet has a habit of exploring new areas. The ability to see where your dog or cat is through an app is incredibly reassuring. Additionally, monitoring and regulating your pet’s activity and behavior helps to promote a healthy lifestyle. Once you’ve narrowed down what features your pet and yourself need most with a tracking device, you’ll have a much easier time narrowing down the options.

Top pick overall: Whistle Go Explore Ultimate Health and Location Tracker for Pets

Smart Design With this device, you can keep up with your furry friend’s well-being and whereabouts.

Whistle Check Price

Available in three colors to best suit your pet’s coloring, the Whistle Go Explore Tracker provides real-time location tracking. If you have a particularly sneaky pet, you can set up alerts to quickly locate him or her when they decide to go on a little adventure. Plus you can designate safe areas and set up alerts for when your pet leaves those spots. You can also monitor your pet’s activity levels, calories, and distance, and keep an eye on behavior like scratching or licking that could be potential health problems. With a 20-day battery and an adjustable built-in nightlight, you can rest a little easier knowing this tracker features added safety measures. Something to note: a Whistle subscription is required for $8.25/month with your first 30 days free and this device uses WiFi connection and the AT&T nationwide network and Google Maps.

Runner up: Tractive LTE GPS Tracker

All-in-One Tracker You can use this locator for pups throughout the USA, Canada, and 150 other countries. Tractive Check Price

The Tractive LTE GPS Tracker provides not only real-time tracking but also location history so you can see exactly where your pet has been and where they might be going. By going into LIVE mode, you can get updates every two to three seconds. Plus, by marking “safe places” like your backyard, you can know when your pet has left the premises and when they return. With unlimited range, you can track your pet wherever you are, no matter the distance by connecting with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Viaero Wireless USA (will connect directly to cell networks regardless of which wireless provider you have). Additionally, this small, lightweight, and waterproof device tracks your pet’s activity, rest, and calories. A subscription plan is needed—monthly and one-to-five-year plans available starting at $4.99/month—and provides unlimited location tracking. All features can be managed through the free Tractive GPS app for iOS, Android, and in any browser.

Premium pick: Jiobit GPS Dog and Cat Location Monitor

Small but Mighty This teeny device has government-level encryption for ultimate privacy and security. Jiobit Check Price

The Jiobit GPS Dog and Cat Location Monitor might be tiny in size but has big features like next-gen low-power 5G-compatible network and beaconing technology that combines the use of your cellular, GPS, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity to track your pet’s location both indoors and out. Easily attached to your dog or cat’s collar, this device is durable, has a long-lasting battery life (up to 20 days), and is waterproof so no matter what your pet gets into — think muddy puddles and bushes — you’ll be able to track him or her. A subscription plan is necessary and can be selected through the Jiobit app, available for Android and iOS. Through the app, you can create custom geofences to see if or when your pet leaves the area.

Budget pick: FitBark GPS Dog Tracker

Affordable Gadget More than 100 vet schools and research institutions approve this model. FitBark Check Price

Fits most collars up to one and a half inches wide, the FitBark GPS Dog Tracker is slip-on, lightweight, durable and waterproof. This device requires WiFi, Verizon LTE-M, and in-app subscription from $5.95/month. Through the app, get alerts when your dog escapes designated safe areas and locate him or her in minutes with the embedded Verizon 4G LTE-M cell service. Additionally, it monitors your pet’s activity, sleep quality, calorie intake, and behavior. You can also link your FitBit, Apple Watch, or Google Fit Device to get active with your pup! If you have more than one pet, you can add multiple profiles in the app (iOs 12+ or Android 6+ required). The battery lasts 10 to 20 days depending on WiFi connection, Bluetooth, and Verizon availability. At just $99.99, this device compares nicely with its more expensive competitors.

Also consider: Garmin TT 15 Dog GPS Collar Tracker

No Subscription Fees With no WiFi necessary, this gadget uses a high-sensitivity surveillance with GLONASS receiver. Garmin Check Price

The Garmin TT 15 Dog GPS Collar Tracker varies from other pet GPS trackers in that it doesn’t require a subscription or app to use. The collar, used for only location and tracking, is paired with a compatible handheld device (Astro 320, Astro 430, and Alpha 100—sold separately). Visible from 100 yards away, the LED Beacon lights are activated by the handheld device and are great for low-light scenarios as well as night time. The GPS collar is durable and water-resistant up to 32 feet. Plus your pet can be located up to nine miles away. With the option of two lengths of antenna—18.5 inch or 22.5 inch—you can choose if you want standard or extended rand for increased quality communication. If you have multiple pets, you can sync all of their Garmin collars to the compatible handheld device. The lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and included with your purchase.

FAQs

Q: Do I need a GPS dog collar if my dog is microchipped? Yes, you do need a GPS tracker even if your dog is microchipped! The reason is that the microchip is not a GPS device and cannot track a lost dog or its location. The microchip is a small electronic chip placed right beneath your dog’s skin that when scanned, reveals an identification number. Both are extremely helpful in getting your dog home if he or she is lost but work in different ways. Q: How is a dog GPS tracker attached? Most dog GPS trackers can be placed on your dog’s collar. Depending on the model, it will either clip or slide onto the collar as it is meant to sit comfortably and not irritate your pup’s skin. Q: Can I use the tracker on my cat? Absolutely! Pet GPS trackers are intended for both cats and dogs and can be attached to the collar. Some GPS trackers work as collars too so you can choose what’s best for you and your pet.

The final word on shopping for the best pet GPS tracker

Selecting the best pet GPS tracking device has a lot to do with your a) your pet and b) your location. Taking both into consideration will offer you a clear sense of where you need to begin with your search. If your pet likes to wander off or if you live in a place with lots of land, you’ll want a tracker that works well no matter the distance. Plus a long-lasting battery is paramount. On the other hand, you might want a GPS locator that works as a pet monitor as well. No matter which features are most important to you (and you have lots of choices!), a GPS tracking device will keep your furry friend safe and will provide you with peace of mind.