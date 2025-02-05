Relax, Whiskers. Scotland is not banning cats

Cat lovers in Scotland can breathe a collective sigh of relief. The Scottish government will not be banning felines in the country home to an estimated 840,000 pet cats. First Minister John Swinney issued a statement after a report issued on January 27 by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission said that cats were a threat to the country’s wildlife. The commission suggested measures to reduce their damage–including restrictions on ownership–were interpreted by some as an all out-ban on cats and rumors quickly spread online.

“There’s a report being produced by an external organization, which has come into the government for consideration,” Swinney said via radio. “Let me just clear this up today. The government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats. We have no intention of doing so and we’ll not be doing it.”

Outdoor cats can be destructive to the environment by killing native bird species and smaller mammals like squirrels and mice and can be considered an invasive species. They can also spread diseases including rabies and parasitic infections. Cats are the primary hosts of the parasite Toxoplasma gondii. Most become infected by accidentally ingesting the parasite through contact with cat feces. The majority of people who become infected with Toxoplasma gondii do not experience symptoms, but severe infection can cause damage to the brain, eyes, and other organs.

In 2022, Poland officially listed domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” due to their environmental impacts. Cats are believed to have caused the most destruction in Australia than any other continent, where they are estimated to have driven 27 native animals to extinction since colonization began in 1788.

However, some countries including Italy, Austria, and Japan have laws on the books that protect cats, particularly feral cat colonies. The United States is home to an estimated 76.5 million cats, with several households owning more than one. Rules regarding pet ownership, vaccination, and spaying/neutering vary by state, with Rhode Island being the only state that requires cat licensing.

In their report, the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission said cats annually kill at least 27 million birds and other animals throughout the United Kingdom. It advised that the government consider keeping domestic cats on leashes or indoors as one way to protect endangered species including Scottish wildcats. Some of the various “cat containment” measures were listed as “restrictions on introducing cats to households in vulnerable areas.”

Cats Protection, the largest cat charity in the UK responded to the containment measures stressing simple solutions like keeping cats indoors at dawn and dusk to help balance the needs of both wild animals and domestic cats.

“Scotland is a nation of cat lovers,” Alice Palombo, Cats Protection’s advocacy and government relations officer for Scotland, told the Associated Press. “Cats are great pets for all sorts of reasons, whether it’s providing companionship for elderly people or those living alone, comfort for people with health conditions or helping children learn important lessons in caring for others,” she said. “We believe everyone who is able to care for a cat should be able to enjoy these benefits.”



According to the College of Natural Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, cat owners can lessen the impacts an outdoor cat can have on the environment, by training their felines to walk on a leash. They also suggest an enclosed “catio” spaced outside with plenty of toys and structures to give the cats exercise, play, stimulation, fresh air, and sun.