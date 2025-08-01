This painting uses leather from an invasive Burmese python

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Fine artist Laura Shape uses quite an unexpected medium in her visual artwork. It lends striking patterns to her abstract canvases, while helping restore rivers, reefs, and wetlands. Shape uses the leather of invasive species—specifically lionfish, carp, and Burmese pythons.

“I use those materials to make vibrant, textured, abstract acrylic pieces,” she tells Popular Science via video call. Shape procures the lionfish and carp leather from a leather company called INVERSA and the python leather from the professional (and now famous) python huntress Amy Siewe.

“What I am excited about is that my art doesn’t just raise awareness about the problem of invasive species. It actually physically removes those species from harming the ecosystems that they’ve been placed into,” she explains. “So every piece that I make has a measurable impact behind it.”

‘Golden Hour’ is made with invasive carp, which are found through the Mississippi River system. CREDIT: Laura Sharpe.

Shape, who is based in Denver, Colorado, says she was inspired by the American alligator’s unique conservation story. The reptiles almost went extinct in the 20th century, but saw a major recovery after they were protected by the Endangered Species Act. The alligator leather industry may play an unexpectedly positive role in the conservation of the reptiles and their environments. Simply put, a closely regulated market of alligator products makes use of a limited percentage of alligators while incentivizing the conservation of their habitat, according to the United States Fish & Wildlife Service.

Shape had been using American alligator leather in her artwork for years. But about three years ago, she decided to start looking for a medium she “could feel inarguably good about using.” Enter invasive lionfish, carp, and Burmese pythons.

Laura Sharpe’s ‘Luminous Drift’ uses lionfish leather. These fish are particularly destructive to coral reefs. CREDIT: Laura Sharpe.

Native to the South Pacific and Indian Oceans, Lionfish are strongly disrupting coral reef habitats in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean. Their populations are incredibly tough to manage, because they aren’t attracted to lures and are difficult to catch with nets. Basically, the only way to catch (and kill) lionfish is with spears.

Carp, a family of fish from Europe and Asia, are now wreaking havoc in the Mississippi River system. Silver carp, for example, notoriously jump up to 10 feet out of the water when disturbed by things like passing boats, trains, or even geese (imagine getting smacked by over 20-pound fish while boating…)

[ Related: Scientists propose eating more python. ]

As for Burmese pythons, the exotic pet industry brought the giant snakes to Florida in the mid-20th century. They have since then become top predators in the local food web and one of the most problematic invasive species in South Florida—so problematic that researchers are resorting to robotic bunnies to try and capture them and the state sponsors an annual python hunt.

“As far as I know, I’m the first artist ever to do this,” Shape says. Her artwork joins a host of other solutions tackling the problem of invasive species with creative approaches. At least she’s not asking you to eat an invasive marsh rodent.

“By virtue of collecting my work, you are becoming an activist, whether you like it or not.”