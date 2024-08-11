Don’t throw away your old sunglasses

Sunglasses are not just a summer staple; they are vital for protecting our eyes from harmful UV rays and enhancing our overall eye health. In 2021, the eyewear industry saw sales soar to around 2.5 billion units, with sunglasses leading the charge as the most popular choice.

However, many of us are guilty of hoarding old, scratched, or out-of-style pairs that end up collecting dust. Rather than contributing to landfill waste, why not explore innovative and eco-friendly ways to breathe new life into your neglected shades? From upcycling projects to sustainable brands, there are countless creative options to consider.

Recycle

Recycling sunglasses helps reduce waste and supports environmental sustainability. Many local recycling facilities accept eyewear for recycling and often partner with optical shops to repurpose the materials.

Lions Clubs International has a partnership with Walmart, allowing you to deposit your eyeglasses at any participating Walmart Vision Center. Some local Lions Clubs collect eyeglasses; you can use the Club Locator to find a club near your community and contact them directly.

If you cannot find a local Walmart or Lions Club that accepts eyewear, you can mail them to the nearest Lions Eyeglasses Recycling Center. Additionally, if you have prescription sunglasses, check with the manufacturers or local optometry offices. They may also offer mail-in recycling or drop-off programs for eyewear, making it convenient to get your old sunglasses out of your junk drawer. Lions Clubs International also collects used eyewear to distribute to people in need around the world

Upcycle

Upcycling your old sunglasses is a creative and eco-friendly way to transform them into something new and useful. Instead of discarding them, you can embark on various DIY projects to give your sunglasses a second life. Turn them into unique accessories by adding decorations, repainting them, or repurposing the frames for artistic projects.

Repair

If your sunglasses are still in good condition but need new lenses, ordering replacement lenses is a great solution to restore them to their former glory. Places like Fuse Lenses offer a wide selection of high-quality replacement lenses for various brands and styles of sunglasses. By opting for replacement lenses, you can save money and extend the life of your favorite sunglasses, making them look brand new again.

Sustainable Brands

If you want new sunglasses, consider purchasing from sustainability-focused brands that prioritize eco-friendly practices. These brands use materials such as recycled plastics, organic fibers, and ethically sourced wood to create stylish and durable eyewear. By choosing sustainable sunglasses, you are supporting companies committed to reducing environmental impact and promoting ethical production methods. Some top sustainable brands to consider include:

Eco: Known for using recycled and bio-based materials, Eco creates fashionable and sustainable sunglasses that make a minimal environmental footprint.

Pela: This brand offers biodegradable sunglasses made from plant-based materials, ensuring that their products are completely compostable at the end of their life cycle.

Proof Eyewear: Proof uses sustainably sourced wood, recycled aluminum, and biodegradable cotton-based acetate in their stylish frames.

Woodzee: Woodzee focuses on creating eco-friendly eyewear from natural and renewable resources, including recycled materials and sustainably harvested wood.

SeaClean: This brand recycles ocean plastic into stylish sunglasses, helping to clean up our oceans while providing high-quality eyewear.

Sunglasses are essential for protecting our eyes and promoting overall eye health. With the eyewear industry booming, it’s crucial to consider sustainable practices for old sunglasses. By recycling, donating, upcycling, or repairing your shades, you can significantly reduce environmental waste and support those in need.