Rare ‘pumpkin spice’ baby sea turtle spotted in Florida

While fall officially began only a few weeks ago, many of us have come to expect pumpkins and Halloween decorations in stores as early as August. And this year, an adorable baby turtle joined in on the early autumnal festivities.

In August, Florida native Michael Landress spotted a loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) hatchling making its way toward the water. “This little one, surprisingly, had an earthy tone of autumn. ‘Pumpkin Spice’ sprang to mind as the little orange hatchling raced to its ocean home,” Landress wrote in a statement sent to Popular Science, despite the fact that he doesn’t like pumpkin spice lattes or pumpkin pie.

The hatchling was spotted in August. Image: Michael Landress.

Loggerhead turtle hatchlings usually have dark to light brown top shells (called a carapace) and dark flippers that can be pale along part of their edges. Their bottom shells (or plastron) is typically a tan or faded yellow, according to Daniel Evans, a biologist at the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Very different shell colors, like “pumpkin spice” or in albino turtles, are rare, Evans adds.

“For hatchling loggerhead sea turtles, coloration is important for camouflage and hiding from predators while floating in mats of seaweed, such as sargassum,” Evans tells Popular Science. “The common coloration, even with slight variation, provides very good camouflage, while coloration that is different won’t provide that same level of protection. This is most likely why we don’t see such drastic differences in coloration in adult loggerheads.”

Loggerhead turtles are considered Endangered by the IUCN and federally-designated as Threatened. Image: Michael Landress.



Adult loggerhead turtles usually have a more reddish-brown carapace and pale yellowish plastron, as well as brown to yellowish flippers.

Loggerhead turtles are named in honor of their large heads. They live in subtropical and temperate oceans, and Florida is home to one of the largest loggerhead nesting aggregations on the planet. Nonetheless, they are classified as Endangered by the IUCN and federally-designated as Threatened by the United States. A significant threat to the species is bycatch in commercial fisheries.