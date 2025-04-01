Actually, it’s not safe to crouch during a lightning storm

As storm season gets underway in much of the United States, the National Lighting Safety Council is spreading awareness about some outdated safety information. “The crouch”—where you sit in a crouched squatting position with your hands over your head—is not the best course of action during a thunder and lightning storm.

“If you’re caught outside during a thunderstorm, the best plan of action is to move as fast as you can to a safer place,” John Jensenius, a lightning safety specialist with the National Lightning Safety Council, said in a statement. “The sooner you get to a safe place, the less risk you’ll face. Crouching only prolongs the risk of being struck.”

The best plan of action is to move as fast as you can to a safer place when thunderstorm conditions are present. CREDIT: National Lighting Safety Council.

A 2008 analysis from the National Weather Service and National Lighting Safety Council found that the crouch had no effect in preventing injuries from lightning strikes. The updated guidance is simply “When thunder roars, go indoors!”

“When it comes down to it, practicing lightning safety is a minor inconvenience that just might save your life,” said Jensenius.

According to NOAA, there can be as many as 2,000 thunderstorms occurring across the globe at any given time. This translates to more than 14.5 million storms each year and NASA satellite data indicates that these storms produce lightning flashes about 40 times per second. Lightning kills 20 to 30 people on average and injures hundreds more every year in the US. A total of 12 fatalities were reported to the National Lighting Safety Council in 2024.

Some other important safety measures include monitoring weather conditions, planning outdoor events around storms, and getting to a safe place before the weather becomes threatening. Hard topped vehicles and substantial buildings are safe options. Small sheds, rain shelters, and vehicles with open tops are not considered safe.

If your hair starts to stand up, shows signs of static electricity, or you feel a tingling sensation on your skin, it is a sign that an electrical charge is building and to seek shelter immediately. Other signs that lightning is near is the sound of thunder, a metallic smell in the air, and dark clouds.

Once inside, don’t touch anything that is plugged into an electrical outlet, plumbing, and corded phones. Stay away from outside doors and windows and do not lie on the floor of a garage.