‘Geesekeepers’ protect Canada goose nesting at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs welcomed a new fan to opening weekend at Wrigley Field: a Canada goose.

Fans spotted the goose near the stadium’s outfield bleachers sitting in greenery boxes. During Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres, a team of “geesekeepers” kept the area clear of human fans, according to Block Club Chicago.

There's a section of the center field bleachers blocked off because a goose has made a next in the planter boxes below the scoreboard. #wildlifeofwrigley pic.twitter.com/BGxzfjQuOT — Bleacher Jeff (@BleacherJeff) April 5, 2025

Canada goose nesting season typically goes from mid-March through April. Geese lay an average of five eggs per clutch and the incubation period typically lasts 28 days. Officials have not confirmed if the goose seen at Wrigley has laid eggs or is just a fan of stadium nachos and baseball.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) protects Canada geese. The law states: “No person may take (kill), possess, import, export, transport, sell, purchase, barter, or offer for sale, any migratory bird, or the parts, nests, or eggs of such bird except as may be permitted under the terms of a valid permit…” In Illinois, it is not allowed to capture and relocate Canada geese to another site within the state. A state permit is also required to destroy a nest or eggs.

The Cubs have turbulent history with animals. Superstitious fans blamed a 71-year World Series appearance drought on the Curse of the Billy Goat, a curse that started when officials allegedly kicked out a local tavern owner of Game 4 of the 1945 World Series at Wrigley alongside his pet goat. And in 1969, frustrated fans held a black cat responsible for the team losing a tight division race to the New York Mets.

Thankfully, the bird seems to have not jinxed the team: The Cubs are 2-0 at home with the goose stationed in the bleachers. We’ve reached out to the Chicago Cubs and will update this story if or when we hear back.

Mama Goose and eggs have shut down this entire section in #Wrigley bleachers #Cubs pic.twitter.com/mocuMZMqVU — Chicago Finance (@FinanceChicago) April 5, 2025