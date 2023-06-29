“No one can mistake a frog for any other vertebrate,” writes herpetologist C. Kenneth Dodd Jr. in his newly published edition of Frogs of the United States and Canada. The jumpy amphibians share the “same basic body plan,” he notes: big eyes, short heads, “little or no neck,” and a compact form. This combined with powerful limbs helps the animals get around easily on both land and water.

And, boy, do they get around. About 7,400 frog species known to biologists dig, leap, and swim across the planet. In Dodd’s new guide—which also features many of his photographs—he focuses on the 114 native and introduced species that dwell north of the US-Mexico border. (Hawaii is the only state without local frogs, though coquis have taken over the island chain with their raucous chirps since being introduced in the 1980s.)

Frogs and their warty subset, toads, typically live by water, where adults lay eggs and swimming tadpoles awkwardly grow into their legs. Yet, when it comes to habitats, the amphibians are a diverse bunch, with some found in prairies and tropics while others hop high in the mountains. Let’s meet a few of the fun ones from Dodd’s book.

The Amargosa toad, or Anaxyrus nelsoni, has been found only in Oasis Valley in Nevada’s Nye County. There it lives in springs and wetlands surrounded by less hospitable desert. C. K. Dodd, Jr

Strecker’s chorus frog, Pseudacris streckeri, can be found in sandy regions from southern Kansas to Texas’s Gulf Coast. It digs with its powerful forelimbs. C.K. Dodd, Jr.

Lithobates palustris, which means “marsh frog,” are also known as pickerel frogs. When calling to attract mates, they make a sound that Dodd describes as a “continuous, low-pitched snore.” C.K. Dodd, Jr.

Many creatures hunt Anaxyrus woodhousii, Woodhouse’s toad, such as other frogs, hawks, snakes, and skunks. Mammalian hunters often disembowel the toad, Dodd writes, leaving its skin and toxic glands behind. C.K. Dodd, Jr.

The spotted chorus frog, Pseudacris clarkii, lives in grasslands in the American south. Froggy choirs are their loudest after heavy rainfall in the winter and spring. C.K. Dodd, Jr.

Cane toads, Rhinella marina, are native to Texas, Central America, and South America. They have been introduced far beyond their natural locales, in attempts to control sugarcane beetles: These voracious frogs are now found in Hawaii and Florida, and in countries such as Australia, where the amphibians have sickened crocodiles and other predators not used to the toad toxin. C.K. Dodd, Jr.

