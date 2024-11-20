These wolves are the first known carnivores with a taste for sweets

The Ethiopian wolf, also known as the red jackal, is one of the world’s rarest canines as well as Africa’s most endangered carnivore. But ongoing conservation efforts for the coyote-like predator might not only help maintain local wildlife populations—their penchant for sweet snacks may also pollinate plants.

Ethiopian red hot pokers are perennial flowers of the Kniphofia genus native to African nation that typically bloom between May and October. Each year, pollinators such as birds, insects, and small mammals visit the plants to drink from their large amounts of nectar. But while the Ethiopian wolf’s diet is largely composed of rodents, a new study published on November 19th in the journal Ecology confirms that the red jackals also frequently forage for Ethiopian red hot poker nectar themselves.

Ethiopian wolves mostly subsist on a diet of small rodents. Credit: Adrien Lesaffre Researchers documented the canines visiting up to 30 flowers at a time. Credit: Adrien Lesaffre

The evidence gathered by the study’s authors at the University of Oxford’s Ethiopian Wolf Conservation Programme (EWCP) marks the first known documentation of large carnivores purposefully feeding on nectar. Researchers tracked the habits of a group of wolves over one bloom season, and noted that individual wolves visited as many as 30 blooms at a time. And it’s not just the adults that make trips to the flowering fields—the study also notes juvenile wolves appear to learn how to harvest the nectar from their parents and other pack members.

Each wolf’s muzzle often is coated in fine, yellow pollen after their nectar snack. While not directly confirmed, researchers believe it highly likely that the predators’ subsequent migrations help spread the flowers much like other traditional pollinators.

“I first became aware of the nectar of the Ethiopian red hot poker when I saw children of shepherds in the Bale Mountains licking the flowers,” explained EWCP’s director and co-founder, Claudio Sillero, who described the nectar’s flavor as “pleasantly sweet.”

According to the EWCP’s November 20th study announcement, locals in the Oromo community also use the nectar for honey, as well as coffee sweetener.

“When I later saw the wolves doing the same, I knew they were enjoying themselves, tapping into this unusual source of energy,” Sillero continued. “I am chuffed that we have now reported this behavior as being commonplace among Ethiopian wolves and explored its ecological significance.”

This unique ecological partnership, however, is under threat of eradication. The EWCP says less than 500 Ethiopian wolves still exist in the wild, spread across 99 packs restricted to six enclaves in the region’s highlands.

“These findings highlight just how much we still have to learn about one of the world’s most-threatened carnivores,” said Sandra Lai, study lead author and a senior scientist at the EWCP. “It also demonstrates the complexity of interactions between different species living on the beautiful Roof of Africa.”