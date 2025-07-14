Yes, Superman’s kryptonite is (sort of) real

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Superman’s only major weakness—aside from bright red capes—is kryptonite. The fictional mineral was first described in 1943 during an episode of The Adventures of Superman radio serial, but it would take another six decades before fans learned its chemical ingredients. In the 2006 film Superman Returns, kryptonite was finally described as an amalgamation of “sodium-lithium-boron-silicate-hydroxide with fluorine.” In a bit of cosmic coincidence, international regulators also officially recognized a nearly identical material that same year—and like its comic book mineral dopplegänger, jadarite may have major ramifications for Earth’s inhabitants.

In 2004, workers at a drill site in Serbia’s Jadar Valley extracted a white, earthy silicate material unlike any previously documented mineral. Subsequent analysis from the Natural History Museum in London and Canada’s National Research Council confirmed its unique composition, and in 2006, experts announced jadarite to the world. As luck would have it, Lex Luthor stole a sample of kryptonite labeled with jadarite’s almost exact ingredients in that summer’s Superman blockbuster.

A sample of jadarite seen at the National History Center of Serbia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

Jadarite doesn’t glow or weaken Kryptonian heroes—although it does glow pinkish-orange under UV light. Regardless, it may still become a powerful tool for Earthlings transitioning away from fossil fuels. As Australia’s National Science Agency explains, jadarite contains significant amounts of the rare earth elements lithium and boron. Lithium is a key ingredient in reusable electric batteries, while boron is often integrated into various alloys and ceramic glasses.

“Unlike many new mineral discoveries, which are often brought to light under the microscope and contain unusual combinations of rare elements, jadarite occurs as a multi-million tonne deposit and is composed of common elements,” the National Science Agency reports.

In 2021, the United States Geological Survey estimated a hypothetical mine at the site could supply about 1.51 percent of the world’s lithium demand. The jadarite in Serbia remains the only known deposit of its kind, making it a highly desired piece of property. But like kryptonite, jadarite has its downsides.

Rare earth mines have come under increasing scrutiny from international regulators, scientists, environmentalists, and local communities due to their potential harmful effects on surrounding regions. In 2020, for example, the Rio Tinto mining company drew international condemnation after destroying a Western Australian cave site previously used by Indigenous peoples for over 46,000 years. Watchdogs have also highlighted numerous rare earth mine sites across China for labor violations, water pollution, and other ecological concerns.

Jadar Valley is no exception. Although Rio Tinto revealed plans to begin construction on a jadarite mine in 2017, environmental reviews concluded the operation would consume massive amounts of water, as well as leach various acids and chemicals into around 4,900 acres of arable land. The reports also cited underground water salinization and river pollution. In 2022, Serbia announced the project’s cancellation following waves of mass protests.

Jadarite’s future influence on Earth’s energy industry remains uncertain. Like kryptonite, its potential is both promising and problematic. And with no Superman to intervene on our behalf, it’ll be up to humans to determine the best way forward.