24 silly wildlife photos to brighten your day

Two bear cubs clinging to their mother. A puffin subtly excusing itself. A mantis throwing a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. The finalists for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are as relatable as they are delightful. And while we try to avoid anthropomorphizing animals, it’s hard to see two seals seemingly sharing a laugh on the beach and not say “me.”
“These images capture not only the humour and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life,” Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing, said in a statement.
The overall winner and category winners will be announced on December 10. The images will then be on display for a limited, week-long run at the Gallery@Oxo in London.
(To see images in their full, silly glory, click to expand.)