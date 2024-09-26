24 silly wildlife photos to brighten your day

Two bear cubs clinging to their mother. A puffin subtly excusing itself. A mantis throwing a ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. The finalists for the 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards are as relatable as they are delightful. And while we try to avoid anthropomorphizing animals, it’s hard to see two seals seemingly sharing a laugh on the beach and not say “me.”

“Are You Kidding?”

Credit: © Marti Phillips / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Marti Phillips



“These images capture not only the humour and charm of wildlife, but also highlight the importance of conservation in a way that resonates with people of all ages and from all different walks of life,” Stefan Maier, Nikon Europe Senior General Manager Marketing, said in a statement.

The overall winner and category winners will be announced on December 10. The images will then be on display for a limited, week-long run at the Gallery@Oxo in London.



(To see images in their full, silly glory, click to expand.)

“Alright mate back off – this is my bird!”

Credit: © ANDY ROUSE / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Andy Rouse

“Where do you think you are going??? “

Credit: © Jörn Clausen / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Mantis flamenca”

Credit: © Jose Miguel Gallego Molina / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Holding on for a ride”

Credit: © Alexander Fine / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Whiskered tern crash on landing”

Credit: © Damyan Petkov / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“The Contemplative Chimpanzee”

Credit: © Arvind Mohandas / Nikon Comedy Wildlife arvind mohandas

“SQUIRREL…BLOCKED”

Credit: © MILKO MARCHETTI / Nikon Comedy Wildlife “milko marchetti www.milkomarchet”

“Shake, ruffle, rattle and roll!”

Credit: © Tapani Linnanmäki / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Tapani Linnanmaki

“Parrotfish loves to be washed”

Credit: © Wim Bellemans / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“I’m too sexy for my love”

Credit: © Artur Stankiewicz / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Schon wieder Montag? (Monday, again?)”

Credit: © Christopher Arnold / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Gecko fashion model”

Credit: © Michela Bordoli / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Frog in in a balloon”

Credit: © Eberhard Ehmke / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Smiling Elephant Seal”

Credit: © Gabriel Rojo / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Awkward smiley frog”

Credit: © Tam Gatton / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“You’re not my mother!”

Credit: © Randy Herman / Nikon Comedy Wildlife Randy Herman

“Laughing out loud”

Credit: © Ingo Hamann / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Hide and Seek”

Credit: © Leslie McLeod / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Gang of Four”

Credit: © Ralph Robinson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“The Rock Star”

Credit: © Sanjay Patil / Nikon Comedy Wildlife

“Otter Guru”

Credit: © Charles Janson / Nikon Comedy Wildlife