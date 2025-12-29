Baby spider monkeys rescued in Texas

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It should go without saying, but please don’t smuggle spider monkeys. While responding to a human trafficking case earlier this year, United States Border Patrol agents in Laredo, Texas, found two of these tiny primates. The driver failed to yield and fled the scene, leading officers to respond. Wildlife poaching is not only illegal, but can be incredibly harmful to the animals.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the male and female spider monkeys were inside of a pet carrier and were roughly two to three months old. Wildlife inspectors brought the monkeys about two and a half hours north to San Antonio, Texas, where they were transferred to a rehabilitation facility. USFWS is working with law enforcement to identify the driver who was involved in human and wildlife smuggling.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, there are seven recognized species of spider monkeys in the Ateles genus. They are known for very long arms and hook-like hands and weigh about 13 pounds on average. Spider monkeys generally live in groups called “troops,” in tropical rainforests of Central and South America, stretching from Bolivia north to Mexico.

Spider monkeys are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora and some species are also listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Wildlife trafficking is also so stressful on the animals that it can lead to death. The animals may also carry diseases that pose serious risks to human health. If you are caught smuggling wildlife, you could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. So again, please don’t smuggle illegal animals.

To report wildlife crime, visit www.fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips.