Finding a WiFi password may not be something you need to do very often, especially since Windows, Apple, and Android devices generally save all of that information for every network you’ve ever connected to. Sometimes, though, you may need to re-enter this login info. Maybe your computer has forgotten the password after a system update, your WiFi is having problems, or you want to share your password with a friend. Whatever the case, there’s always a way to find your WiFi password—you just need to know where to look.

Find the WiFi password for a network you’re currently connected to There are a number of ways to find the WiFi password on a device if you’re already connected to a network. If you’re looking for the password for a WiFi network you’re not connected to anymore, you can skip to our steps below for finding previous WiFi passwords.

How to see the WiFi password on a Mac

1. Open the System Settings app and click on Wi-Fi.

It’s right up top so it’s hard to miss. Screenshot: Apple 2. Scroll to the bottom of the Wi-Fi page and click Advanced. Advance… to… advanced… Screenshot: Apple 3. Scan through the list of known WiFi networks until you find the one you want. Click on the three dots next to the network name, then hit Copy Password. You can now paste the password anywhere you can enter text to see it. Find what you need from the list. Screenshot: Apple

Find the WiFi password on an iPhone

This method only works if your iPhone is running iOS 16 or later.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap the WiFi network you’re currently connected to.

As on macOS, the Wi-Fi option is prominently displayed. Screenshot: Apple 2. Touch the information icon (an “i” in a circle) to view the settings for that network. Tap the “i” to learn more. Screenshot: Apple 3. Tap on the password field, then enter your Apple ID and password, and/or your iPhone passcode to reveal the WiFi password. It’s like a little prize. Screenshot: Apple

How to find the WiFi password on Windows 10 and 11

1. Open Settings, then click on Network & Internet.

2. This step is slightly different depending on if you’re using Windows 10 or 11.

Windows 10: Click on Change Adapter Options .

Click on . Windows 11: Click on Advanced Network Settings, then More Network Adapter Options.

What to look for on Windows 11. Screenshot: Microsoft 3. Double-click the network you’re connected to, then choose Wireless Properties, and click the Security tab. You’ll see a menu that includes the WiFi password (network security key) hidden under asterisks. Click the Show Characters box to reveal the password. You’re going to have to open several windows for this one. Screenshot: Microsoft

Use router settings to find your WiFi password

If for whatever reason you aren’t able to access the WiFi password using any of the above methods, you can try going through the router settings. Just keep in mind you’ll need the router admin’s username and password for this method to work.

1. Find your router’s IP address.

On Windows: Open the Windows Start menu and type “cmd” to locate the Command Prompt app. Click the app, type “ ipconfig ”, and press Enter . The numbers behind the Default Gateway are your‌ router’s IP address.

Open the Windows and type “cmd” to locate the Command Prompt app. Click the app, type “ ”, and press . The numbers behind the Default Gateway are your‌ router’s IP address. On macOS: Click the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen, then choose System Settings . Click on Network , then Wi-Fi . Find the network you’re currently connected to and click on the Details button next to its name. A window will appear showing the router’s IP address.

Click the in the top left corner of the screen, then choose . Click on , then . Find the network you’re currently connected to and click on the button next to its name. A window will appear showing the router’s IP address. On iOS: Open the Settings app, then tap on Wi-Fi . Hit the information icon (the “i” in a circle) next to the WiFi network’s name. Scroll down until you see the router’s IP address.

Open the app, then tap on . Hit the (the “i” in a circle) next to the WiFi network’s name. Scroll down until you see the router’s IP address. On Android: Open Settings and tap Network & Internet, then Internet. Tap on the wireless network you’re connected to and scroll down—you’ll see a bunch of network information, including the router’s IP address.

2. Once you know the router’s IP address, enter it into the address bar of a web browser. The router’s settings page should appear.

3. Enter the router’s username and password to gain access to its settings.

4. Navigate to the WiFi access code within the router settings. This process will vary depending on the brand and model of the router.

How to see the WiFi password on an Android device

You can easily find the WiFi password for a network you’re connected to using your Android device. You just have to generate a QR code to share the connection.

1. Open Settings, then tap on Internet.

2. Touch the cog icon next to the network you’re connected to.

Note: You can tap on the name of any known network on the list, even if you’re not connected to it, but you’ll only be able to see a network’s password if you’ve previously saved those credentials to your device.

It’s still sharing if you’re sharing it with yourself. Screenshot: Google 3. On the next screen, tap Share and go through the authentication process—depending on what you’ve set up, your device will require you to input your PIN, pattern, or biometrics. Once it’s complete, the WiFi network’s password will appear under the QR code. The WiFi password’s right there. Easy. Screenshot: Google

Find a WiFi password for a previously connected network

Although it’s easier to find the WiFi password of a network you’re connected to, it’s still possible to dredge up the login info for one you’ve hooked up to in the past. The work you have to do, though, will vary depending on the device.

Locate previous WiFi passwords on a Mac

Since the macOS operating system stores passwords in the Keychain Access app, it’s easy to find all of your previous network passwords on a MacBook.

1. Click the magnifying glass in the top right corner of your screen and type in “keychain access”. Click the name of the app when it appears.

Seek “Keychain Access” and you shall find. Screenshot: Apple 2. Type the name of the WiFi network you want, then click on it when it shows up. Hopefully you don’t have hundreds of WiFi networks saved. Screenshot: Apple 3. Click on the Show Password box, then enter your Mac’s administrator username and password to reveal the WiFi password you’re looking for. If you’re logged into your Mac, this step should be no problem. Screenshot: Apple

See older WiFi passwords on Windows 10 and 11

It’s not not as easy to find a password for a network you’ve previously connected to on Windows, but it is possible. The process is the same whether you’re running Windows 10 or 11.

1. Open the Start menu and look for the Command Prompt program. Right-click on it, select Run As Administrator, and click Yes to confirm this is what you want to do.

2. To see a list of the networks you’ve previously connected to, type in the following command: netsh wlan show profile . Hit Enter.

3. Once you’ve spotted the desired network, enter the command again, followed by the network name and the command key=clear. So, if the name of the network is “mywifi,” the command should be: netsh wlan show profile mywifi key=clear .

4. If it works—and it might not work if the WiFi profile or password isn’t on your system anymore—you’ll see a list of network information and will find the WiFi password next to Key Content.

All the steps above are displayed here, but the WiFi password will be where the arrow is pointing. Screenshot: Microsoft

Find previous WiFi passwords on an iPhone

You can locate the WiFi password for any previously connected network on your iPhone but only if it’s running on iOS 16 or later.

1. Start by opening the Settings app and tapping Wi-Fi.

2. Tap the Edit button in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Enter your password or use facial recognition to continue.

It says “edit,” but you won’t be editing any passwords, don’t worry. Screenshot: Apple 3. Scroll through the list of WiFi networks until you find the one you want. Tap the i button next to the name of the WiFi network, then click Password to reveal the password. This will lead you to the WiFi password you need. Screenshot: Apple

How to find previous WiFi passwords on an Android device

The steps for finding the WiFi password for a network you previously connected to are almost exactly the same on Android as locating the login info for one you’re already using. You just have to generate a QR code to share the connection.

1. Open Settings, then tap on Internet.

2. Touch the cog icon next to the network you want to find the password for.

Note: You’ll only be able to see a network’s password if you’ve previously saved those credentials to your device.

It’s still sharing if you’re sharing it with yourself. Screenshot: Google 3. On the next screen, tap Share and go through the authentication process—depending on what you’ve set up, your device will require you to enter your PIN, pattern, or biometrics. Once it’s complete, the WiFi network’s password will appear under the QR code. It’s right there. Easy. Screenshot: Google

