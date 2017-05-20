This week in tech: Google I/O, new Amazon tablets, and adorable selfie filters
16 serious, fun, and silly tech stories you might have missed
Hey, did you hear? Google talked artificial intelligence, Android O, and VR at its annual I/O developers' conference. You can read all about that here, but read on to see what else was happening in the magical land of technology this week.
- Ride-sharing giant Uber announced Uber Freight, a way for truck drivers to connect with cargo.
Still on the topic of self-driving cars, Uber’s rival Lyft will be partnering with Waymo in a new venture that’s likely to increase competition involving autonomous vehicles and ride-on-demand services. Hurry up, robo taxis.
HTC announced its flagship Android smartphone called the U11. It uses tech it calls Edge Sense so you can squeeze it to give various commands like take a picture. Hugging it probably also works.
Friday was bike to work day, a topic that trended on Twitter. Here is a good tweet:
Artificial intelligence isn’t just confined to assistants like Siri. AI is also getting even better at adding color to black and white photos; it’s cool tech, but makes the photography nerds at Popular Science cringe at the thought of famous photos with added hues.
We reflected on the lessons of the unprecedented WannaCry ransomware attack.
Oculus announced it’s been researching how to make the issue of focusing on objects better in virtual reality, so will we stop getting headaches in VR now?
- Instagram crossed the final frontier when it comes to competing with Snapchat by adding filters that track your face as you move to your selfies.
Amazon announced new Fire tablets, including two models geared for kids. They come with Alexa inside, of course.
One of the most highly-anticipated video games of the season, Destiny 2, showed off its first bits of gameplay footage. Mark the calendar for a “sick day” on its Sept. 8 release.
At I/O, Google also announced that its AI Assistant is now available on iPhones. Download it this weekend and ask it questions.
IBM says it’s created two new powerful quantum processors, one of which will be free for researchers to use through cloud computing.
Summer’s almost here, so we took a careful look at the gear you should pack for a day on the trail.
Elon Musk made a joke about his Boring Company, and also shared some FAQs about it.
Major League Baseball is going to stream 20 games straight to Facebook, which is a good use of Live video beyond watching your friends chase their cats around their apartments.
ISIS published a video displaying some “new” weapons which are based on pretty old tech..