Ukraine’s military brings exoskeletons to the front line

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After over four years of war, Ukraine’s military says it’s testing an exoskeleton in the field that can help soldiers more easily load artillery and run at speeds of up to 12 mph over sustained periods. The tests would mark one of the first known examples of exoskeletons used on the front lines of an active military operation.

A Facebook video shared late last week by Ukraine’s 7th Air Assault Corps shows a handful of soldiers putting on the device while inside of a muddy artillery trench. The device itself wraps around a soldier’s waist and legs and is supported by a back brace. The military claims that it can reduce overall load on leg muscles by 30 percent. In practice, that means the devices should make it easier for soldiers to pick up and load heavy artillery rounds. Each round can weigh upwards of 100 pounds, depending on the particular caliber used. Since a soldier on the battlefield may load several dozen of those runs every day, all of that weight adds up and can increase the odds of injury or fatigue.

Soldiers can carry up to 30 110-pound shells per day. Image: 7th Air Assault Corps.



The exoskeleton may also help soldiers more easily run at speeds of 12 mph for up to 10 miles at a time. For comparison, the average jogging speed for an adult is between six to eight mph. A narrator in the video claims soldiers are preparing to use the devices on the military front outside of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

“Every day, artillerymen endure significant physical strain. They carry 15-30 shells daily, each weighing around 50 kg [110 pounds],” Deputy Commander of the 7th Air Assault Corps Colonel Vitalii Serdiuk, told Ukrainska Pravda. “According to test results, they become less fatigued, work faster, and maintain combat effectiveness for longer.”





From hiking to warfighting: how exoskeletons are evolving

Exoskeletons have existed in various forms for several decades. Outside of lab settings, the tech was initially used as a mobility aid for people experiencing paralysis or severe gait impairments. More recently, workers at construction sites and major automakers including Ford and BMW have also begun using the devices to help them lift heavier and longer with less risk of injury. But the possible appeal of exoskeletons for military application was there from the start, making them a mainstay in sci-fi movies and video games.

Officials speaking in the video in Ukraine say that this particular model is from consumer-facing exoskeleton company Hypershell. That device weighs in at 5.2 pounds and reportedly works alongside a connected app that factors in details about a wearer’s height, weight, and sex. Integrated AI algorithms monitor the system and make adjustments in real time to tune themselves to the user’s individual gait. The device is the first major consumer exoskeleton widely available. It comes in three different models, with the cheapest starting at $800. A reviewer from Fast Company who tested the Hypershell skeleton last year, likened it to a “bionic diaper.”

In practice, devices like these should make it easier for soldiers to pick up and load heavy artillery rounds. Image: 7th Air Assault Corps.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Hypershell did not deny that their products were the ones shown in the videos, and said that they do not have any direct involvement with Ukraine or military applications broadly. They say their exoskeleton was meant for exploring nature, not loading weapons, and that they “reject any use that causes harm.”

“Our technology was created to support movement, not conflict,” Hypershell told Popular Science. “Hypershell exoskeletons are designed for civilian use, from outdoor recreation to mobility support and professional applications such as search and rescue. Hypershell does not market or sell our products for military use and we do not support or condone any military application of our technology.”

But consumer tech makers have limited control over what their buyers can ultimately use their products for. Famously, much of Ukraine’s early drone arsenal was made up of off-the-shelf, hobbyist drones purchased online. It’s possible something similar is happening with the exoskeletons.

Ukraine’s military isn’t the only one interested in exoskeleton. For several years, the United States military has been testing its own device called the Soldier Assistive Bionic Exosuit for Resupply(SABER). Russian military forces have also been testing their own exoskeleton, specifically for soldiers loading artillery rounds.

