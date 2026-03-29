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We never fully lost our love for physical media. Tangible copies of music, movies, and books have never been completely obsolete. In fact, collecting has come back in vogue among younger generations. That said, physical media isn’t forever. It can rot, wear, and disintegrate in ways cloud storage can’t.

The truth is, many of us aren’t exactly sure how long our digital media storage lasts, or what factors might affect that longevity. Proper data storage is crucial for managing information and protecting it from loss. But it’s not just about safety; Data storage also involves organizing data to make it accessible and useful.

There are several types of digital storage devices available. The most common ones are hard disk drives (HDDs), solid state drives (SSDs), universal serial bus (USB) flash drives, memory cards, and network-attached storage (NAS) devices. Each type has its own advantages and specific use cases. For example, a HDD uses spinning disks and magnetic heads to read and write data, and they’re commonly used in desktop and laptop computers for storing operating systems, applications, and personal files. HDDs typically offer large storage capacities at relatively lower costs compared to other storage devices.

Unlike HDDs, SSDs use flash memory technology to store data electronically. SSDs have no moving parts, making them faster, more reliable, and quieter than HDDs. They are commonly used to enhance the performance of laptops and desktops, high-performance servers and gaming consoles.

Finally, NAS is a storage device that connects to your network and provides a centralized storage option for multiple devices. It’s like a dedicated file server that allows you to store and access files from different devices, such as computers, smartphones, and tablets. It’s based on the same SSD or HDD tech outlined above, but it’s accessed differently.

So how long can you reasonably rely on them? Here’s some guidance…

HARD DISK DRIVES (HDDs)

Most HDDs last three to five years before components start to fail. However, some component failure doesn’t necessarily mean your data is irrecoverably lost. As with any media storing essential data, investing in higher-quality drives can also make a difference. If you hear your drive starting to make unusual noises or vibrate more than it typically does, it may be time to replace it. Even if it’s seemingly working fine, drives can fail with no warning so make sure to keep a second copy somewhere.

SOLID STATE DRIVES (SSDs)

SSDs are built for longevity and typically outlive many other components in your computer. With normal day-to-day usage, most SSDs will last anywhere from five to 10 years, and potentially longer. For the average home user writing 20-40GB of data per day, an SSD can offer decades of reliable performance. But you do have to factor in environmental conditions – extreme temperatures can affect performance and lifespan – drive quality and amount of “typical” usage.

NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS)

On average, an NAS drive is designed to last around three to five years. But like HDDs and SDDS, this can change based on the quality of the drive, usage patterns, environmental conditions, and maintenance practices. NAS systems typically use multi-drive enclosures that sometimes allow users to easily swap drives at regular intervals. While this can add useful redundancy, it also introduces more components to fail.

Higher-quality drives tend to have better components and are built to withstand more rigorous usage. Drives that are constantly accessed and subjected to heavy read/write operations may wear out faster compared to drives that experience lighter usage. Environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity, can impact the lifespan of a NAS drive. Excessive heat and moisture can cause components to degrade faster.

USB FLASH DRIVE

The advantage of flash drives is that they are portable, durable, and have large storage capacity (up to 4TB). They are also able to retain the memory even after the power is turned off. If you simply write data to a USB flash drive and put it away in a cool, dry place, it can last more than 10 years. Obviously, constant use will affect that lifespan.

MEMORY CARDS

According to SD card standards, a memory cell should be able to preserve data for at least ten years if kept at a consistent temperature. The quality of the card itself, the intensity of use, and the environmental conditions can all influence the actual lifespan of the SD cards. Like the other options, frequent writing and deleting of data, high temperatures, and even humidity can accelerate the aging process of the memory cells.

The interface can often be the failure point for a memory card. An SD card, for example, has plastic teeth that can break over repeated uses. In that instance, your data will be safely stored, but you won’t be able to access it. If you hear an SD card creaking or making any noise as you insert it into your device, it’s likely time for a new one.