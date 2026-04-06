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7 captivating photos of train travel’s first century

In the 1800s, nowhere did trains like the United States.

By Sarah Durn

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A colorized historical photograph captures a group of railroad workers posing with a large steam locomotive on a wooden trestle bridge. The workers, a diverse group including several men in rough work clothes and hats, are clustered around the front of the black engine, which features a prominent cone-shaped smokestack. The trestle bridge curves through a dense evergreen forest with a rocky hillside in the background, illustrating the challenging terrain of early American railroad construction.
An 1885 construction crew builds a train crossing above the Green River in the Cascade Mountains, Washington. Image: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images

In 1804, a British man named Richard Trevithick invented the first steam-powered locomotive. But it was Americans who truly ran with Trevithick’s invention in the decades that followed. In 1830, the 13-mile, horse-powered Baltimore and Ohio Railroad became the first railroad in North America. Just a few decades later, the United States had more railroad tracks for steam-powered engines than the rest of the world combined—more than 9,000 miles. 

The 19th century became a heyday of American railroads, as business magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt built an empire on the backs of train travel, consolidating much of the Northeast’s railroads. In 1902, the U.S. had built over 200,000 miles of railroad track connecting the country like never before. The United States would never be the same. 

Train travel today looks quite different from it did in the 1800s. These seven fascinating images act as a window into a time gone by—when trains, not cars, ruled and shaped America. (Click to expand images to full screen.)

A black-and-white historical photograph shows the preserved site of the Granite Railway in Quincy, Massachusetts, one of the first railroads in the United States. Two large, identical stone obelisks with commemorative bronze plaques frame the entrance to a steep incline plane. The railway tracks, consisting of iron-capped granite rails, extend upward into a wooded area flanked by bare trees. The foreground shows a flat stone platform leading to the base of the track.
The three-mile-long Granite Railway in Quincy, Massachusetts, was the first commercial railway in the United States. Incorporated in 1826, the railway used horses instead of steam locomotives to move cars along the tracks. It was mainly used to transport granite from Quincy to build the Bunker Hill Monument, a war memorial commemorating the 1775 Revolutionary War battle completed in 1843. Image: Public Domain Library of Congress
Black and white image showing an open-air DeWitt Clinton's locomotive pulls stagecoaches converted for use as passenger cars. Several passengers ride in and on top of the stagecoaches.
The DeWitt Clinton was one of the earliest steam locomotives ever used in the United States and one of the first to regularly offer passenger service in New York. The DeWitt Clinton pulled a unique style of stagecoach converted into passenger cars. The locomotive only ran between 1831 and 1833. Image: Library of Congress / Contributor / Getty Images Library of Congress
Illustration of New York Central and Hudson River Railroad. Engraving circa 1860s shows four different trains along four different tracks going different directions.
By the 1860s, railroads were king in the United States. In 1833, only around 380 miles of railroad tracks were in operation across the country. By 1860, more than 30,000 miles of tracks were in operation. This illustration, completed around 1860, shows off the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad’s four lane track, run by Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt. Image: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images Bettmann
Sepia-colored image of crowd at the completion of the Trans-Continental Railroad in Pomontory, Utah, 1869. Many men celebrate and two men in the center shake hands.
In 1869, a “Golden Spike” connected the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads in Promontory, Utah, marking the completion of the first transcontinental railroad in the United States. Image: Universal History Archive / Contributor / Getty Images Universal History Archive
Luxurious interior of a Pullman Palace Railway Carriage in the 19th century. Upholstered chairs are arranged in a lavish parlor with heavy drapes, carpeting, and an ornate ceiling.
By 1875, the era of luxury train travel was upon us. Along the transcontinental railroad, Pullman Palace Railway Cars offered travelers specialty sleeping, dining, and even parlor cars. This illustration is from a Spanish-language travel book full of illustrated engravings called El Mundo En La Mano. Image: Universal History Archive / Contributor / Getty Images Universal History Archive
Black and white photo. Railroad locomotive--#999--on tracks at what may be the New York Central Railroad building with men in foreground, New York, New York, late 1890s.
On May 10, 1893, a steam locomotive traveling between Batavia and Buffalo, New York, hit 112.5 miles per hour—marking the first time a train ever exceeded 100 mph. The speedy locomotive was No. 999 of the New York Central and Hudson River Railroad. Image: Museum of the City of New York/Byron Collection / Contributor / Getty Images Museum of the City of New York
Pullman compartment interior of a dining car on the Cincinnati, 1894. Print shows two men seated at a table in a dining car on a train being served by a Black porter. The Mosler Safe Company in Cincinnati is seen through the window of the train.
George Pullman, the founder of the Pullman Palace Car Company, introduced the first dining cars on railroads. Black men, known as Pullman porters, usually staffed these luxury dining cars, often working 20-hour shifts back-to-back for little pay. In 1925, the porters founded the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, one of the first all-Black labor unions in the country. Image: Universal History Archive / Contributor / Getty Images

 
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Sarah Durn

Associate Editor

Sarah Durn is an associate editor at Popular Science, where she oversees the Ask Us Anything column and contributes to the magazine’s science and history coverage. She is the bestselling author of The Beginner’s Guide to Alchemy, published by Rockridge Press in May 2020, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, National Geographic, Smithsonian, WIRED, among others. Previously, Sarah worked on staff as a writer and editor at Atlas Obscura.