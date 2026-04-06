7 captivating photos of train travel’s first century

In 1804, a British man named Richard Trevithick invented the first steam-powered locomotive. But it was Americans who truly ran with Trevithick’s invention in the decades that followed. In 1830, the 13-mile, horse-powered Baltimore and Ohio Railroad became the first railroad in North America. Just a few decades later, the United States had more railroad tracks for steam-powered engines than the rest of the world combined—more than 9,000 miles.
The 19th century became a heyday of American railroads, as business magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt built an empire on the backs of train travel, consolidating much of the Northeast’s railroads. In 1902, the U.S. had built over 200,000 miles of railroad track connecting the country like never before. The United States would never be the same.
Train travel today looks quite different from it did in the 1800s. These seven fascinating images act as a window into a time gone by—when trains, not cars, ruled and shaped America. (Click to expand images to full screen.)