15 mind-blowing photos of flying through the decades

On a temperate May day in 1908, a young, handsome mechanic named Charles W. Furnas climbed into the open-air seat next to pilot Wilbur Wright. Together, the friends catapulted into the skies over North Carolina, flying across Kitty Hawk’s white sand beaches before touching down some 2,000 feet away. The whole trip lasted about 28 seconds and yet marked a crucial first step in aviation—one that would change the course of air travel forever. The seconds-long journey was the first-ever passenger plane ride.

Things have come a long way since. Gone are the days of passengers sitting pilot-side in open-air seats. Depending on what you’re able to dole out for a ticket, flying today can either be a luxurious experience in a first class cabin or a cramped one in the ever-shriking seats of most commercial planes. Take a gander at these images of passenger planes through the decades (click to expand to full size), and ask yourself—do you miss the days of wicker seats?

In 1914, the first scheduled passenger plane service took off from St Petersburg, Florida, and landed some 17 miles away in Tampa. The pilot, Tony Jannus, had little formal training, and only ran the service for four months. Later that same year, Jannus, who was nicknamed “the bird-man,” disguised himself as Santa Claus and parachuted toys out of a plane for delighted children below. Image: Public Domain

Beginning in the 1920s, commercial flights for paying passengers started to become a common mode of transportation, especially amongst the wealthy. The advent of passenger flights is largely due to the development and release of the multi-engine Lawson C-2 airplane that was specifically designed to carry passengers. The above photo shows the freestanding cane-backed chairs used during a Lawson C-2 flight from Milwaukee to New York. Image: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images Bettmann

A group of passengers pose in front of a Lawson C-2 aircraft. Second from the far right is Alfred Lawson, a former professional baseball player and aviation pioneer who founded the Lawson Aircraft Company that went on to develop the revolutionary Lawson C-2 aircraft. Image: George Rinhart / Contributor / Getty Images George Rinhart

In 1930, an Iowa nurse named Ellen Church convinced Steve Stimpson at Boeing Air Transport that nurses should travel on passenger planes. Stimpson was convinced and that same year hired Church on as the world’s first-ever flight attendant. Church would go on to develop a unique training program for future flight attendants. Image: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images Bettmann

In 1935, the propeller-driven Douglas DC-3 plane revolutionized air travel. Carrying 32 passengers at 500 mph at top speeds, it was both larger and faster than earlier aircrafts. Here passengers disembark from a Douglas DC-3 in Israel. Image: Public Domain / Library of Congress / LC-DIG-matpc-22394

In 1935, this luxurious interior met passengers who climbed aboard a four-engine British biplane on flights between London and Paris. Built for Imperial Airways, the Handley Page H.P.42 Heracles airliner was a state-of-the-art aircraft for its time and could carry up to 38 passengers. Image: Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images Hulton Archive

Following the end of World War II, Boeing (which was founded in 1916) introduced the first-ever aircraft with a pressurized cabin in 1938: The Boeing 307 Stratoliner. No longer did flying have to be a cold, uncomfortable experience. Now passengers could fly at a pleasant temperature and not have to worry about low levels of oxygen on board. Here passengers relax aboard a Pan Am Stratoliner. Image: Public Domain

Film producer, business tycoon, and Trans World Airlines (TWA) owner Howard Hughes supped up his own Boeing 307 Stratoliner with a kitchen, sleeping quarters, powder room, and even a fully equipped bar. The plane was reportedly called the flying penthouse. Image: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images Bettmann

A flight attendant aboard a McDonnell Douglas DC-6 aircraft helps passengers settle into their cabin. The image, which features the aircraft’s sleeping compartments, was taken sometime between 1945 and 1955. Image: Bettmann / Contributor / Getty Images Bettmann

With the 1950s came the advent of the jet engine, further transforming air travel. At the time, Pan Am was at the forefront of luxury travel, offering passengers gourmet meals, spacious lounges, and attentive service. Image: Pictorial Parade / Staff / Getty Images Pictorial Parade

For decades, passengers were able to enjoy a smoke on planes. Beginning as early as 1969, consumer advocates, such as Ralph Nader, started demanding smoking bans on flights. But it wasn’t until 1994 that Delta became the first U.S. airline to ban smoking on all domestic and international flights. It then took another six years until every single U.S. airline banned smoking on their flights. Image: ullstein bild / Contributor / Getty Images ullstein bild

In 1966, English entrepreneur Freddie Laker founded one of the first budget airlines offering low cost, no frills flights. Laker Airways saved money by cutting free meals, adding seats, and scrapping other inflight services. Although Laker Airways went bankrupt in the 1980s recession, the budget airline model continues to flourish today. Image: John Williams / Stringer / Getty Images John Williams

In September 1973, the Concorde, the world’s first supersonic commercial passenger airplane, flew from Washington D.C. to Paris in only three hours and 33 minutes. For the next 27 years, numerous airlines, such as British Airways and Air France, offered express international flights aboard Concorde aircrafts. Sometimes passengers even dined on lobster aboard the luxury aircraft. Image: Jim Sugar / Contributor / Getty Images Jim Sugar

The Dutch airline Airvision was the first to introduce seatback screens in 1988. Airvision’s tiny monitor measured less than three inches wide. Since then, seatback screens have become an almost ubiquitous part of flight travel, offering on-demand entertainment and even live TV from the skies. Image: (c) by Cristóbal Alvarado Minic / Getty Images (c) by Cristóbal Alvarado Minic

Depending on how much you’re willing to dole out for a ticket, flying today can come with a range of experiences. If you’re willing to pay some $12,000 for a roundtrip ticket from New York to Dubai, Emirates offers full lie-down seats, a lounge (shown here), showers, and state of the art entertainment for first class passengers. On the other end of the spectrum, budget airlines, like Ryanair, are everywhere today, and savvy fliers can nab cheap international tickets for less than the cost of a sandwich. Image: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images Nicolas Economou