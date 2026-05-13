How to stay safe riding roller coasters

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Summer is quickly approaching, which means more time for summer fun like checking out amusement parks. Millions of people go to amusement parks for the thrill of riding a favorite classic ride or a new roller coaster. And this summer, dozens of new coasters are debuting, such as Falcon’s Flight, the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster located in Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia.

While roller coasters and amusement rides are generally very safe—the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) says that the chance of being seriously injured on a fixed-site ride in the U.S. is about 1 in 15.5 million rides taken—the risk isn’t zero. And when deadly or disabling cases make the headlines, it raises legitimate questions about how to stay safe and have fun.

“People are injured or killed on amusement rides and devices. That is a harsh reality, especially in the name of fun,” says Brian Avery, a senior lecturer and roller coaster safety expert at the University of Florida. “But generally speaking, your risk or exposure to that is low.”

Here’s what you need to know about roller coasters and amusement rides, how they are assessed for safety, and how to prepare for any trips you plan to take this summer.

That SOUND?! 😱 Falcon’s Flight Cliff Drop Testing at Six Flags Qiddiya 🎢🔥 World’s Tallest Coaster Falcon’s Flight is the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster located in Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia. The coaster reaches speeds of 150 mph in under five seconds. Video: That SOUND?! 😱 Falcon’s Flight Cliff Drop Testing at Six Flags Qiddiya 🎢🔥 World’s Tallest Coaster, @CoasterRaccoon

Falcon’s Flight is the world’s tallest and fastest roller coaster located in Six Flags Qiddiya City in Saudi Arabia. The coaster reaches speeds of 150 mph in under five seconds. Video: That SOUND?! 😱 Falcon’s Flight Cliff Drop Testing at Six Flags Qiddiya 🎢🔥 World’s Tallest Coaster, @CoasterRaccoon

How do roller coasters work?

The first thing to know about rides and coasters is that not all rides are the same.

“Roller coasters are amusement rides, but all amusement rides are not roller coasters,” says Kathryn Woodcock, a professor of occupational and public health who studies amusement ride safety at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Roller coasters are defined as a ride with an elevated railway with sharp curves and steep inclines, but even roller coasters have tons of different subtypes based on what the tracks and support structures are made of (namely wooden or steel), how the riders are positioned, and the ride’s speed.

Beyond coasters, there’s other rides, such as: drop towers, ferris wheels, bumper cars, water rides, and more, all with their own considerations for fun and safety.

But the gist is, according to amusement park ride manufacturer Sunhong, that rides use controlled inputs like motors, hydraulics, pneumatics, or gravity to shape the acceleration, centripetal force, and changes in G-force that makes rides exciting.

Just existing on the Earth, we experience a G-force of about one G, jumping and landing is about two to four G, and the most intense rides out there, according to Sunhong, hit about six G for a moment.

“It’s pushing the envelope or it gives the illusion of [riders] being in danger while they’re experiencing an amusement ride device, but in a controlled manner,” adds Avery.

How safe are roller coasters and rides, really?

The first roller coasters were invented in the late 1800s, says theme park and roller coaster historian Richard Munch. At that time, the only safety in place was a fixed metal bar and a “do not stand up” sign, he adds. “If you followed those words, you would normally return unhurt and many times happy to ride again,” he says.

This photograph of the “Loop the Loop” roller coaster was taken at Coney Island, New York, in 1903.Image: Contributor / Getty Images / Photo 12

Roller coasters and amusement rides have changed a lot since those days—including in the 1990s when Avery says there was a “roller coaster arms race” to get faster, taller, and more attractive rides out there for thrill-seeking visitors. But safety comes at every level of a ride, from engineering and manufacturing, to installing and regulating, and of course operating.

From the engineering perspective, Avery says that there are design standards manufacturers operate under, specifically the ASTM F2291-25c. These standards were developed by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) Committee F24 on Amusement Rides and Devices, which has specific guidelines for everything from bungee jumping to VR rides and water parks.

“They’re looking at everything from the track, how the footers are sunk into the ground, the forces being exerted, the station being built, the trains that will be on it, the containment system that’s going to be used, the types of harnesses, secondary restraints,” he says. “All those are factored into their design considerations.”

Once a coaster is designed, it’s tested and inspected for months and operational guidelines, policies, and training are developed by the engineers or manufacturer.

Next comes state inspections, or at least in some states that heavily regulate amusement rides. There isn’t federal government oversight of rides, except in the case of traveling carnival rides, says Amanda Demanda, an injury lawyer based in Florida.

Regulations vary greatly. Some states, like Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Wyoming, and Utah, don’t have state oversight at all, so take a look at the regulations in the state that you’re visiting before heading out.

Finally, it comes down to the operators and attendants. “Attendants are the first line of defense,” says Avery. “They’re going to be the ones that are adequately trained or should be. They’re enforcing the rules. They’re going through the checkpoints.”

While some rides have computer systems that can help alert attendants to potential problems, attendants are in charge of checking restraints, conducting daily maintenance and operation inspections, and dispatch rides.

They also assess riders to make sure they are an appropriate size and weight for a ride, and if a rider has a disability, ensuring that they can maintain enough postural control to stay safe for the duration of the ride, he says.

How to stay safe this summer at amusement parks

While the news stories about amusement park incidents demonstrate the worst case scenarios, most of the injuries that occur on rides are soft tissue injuries: sprains, strains, and cuts, according to one 2013 study that looked at pediatric amusement ride-related injuries between 1990 and 2010. The study demonstrated that 70 percent of the incidents occurred in the summer months with more than 20 injuries a day between May and September.

But these injuries don’t necessarily just happen because the ride itself is unsafe—operation, rider health, and rider behavior all play a factor.

“The largest theme parks in the world have 20 million visitors per year, each of whom generally experiences multiple rides during their visit,” says Woodock. “The number of serious injuries associated with ride failure is very, very low proportionate to that.”

Serious injuries, even in people who are unsuited to the ride or acting inadvisably, are still very low, she adds.

Staying safe at the amusement park is relatively straightforward: Follow the guidelines when it comes to size and health, listen carefully to loading and safety instructions, and trust your gut. In the unlikely case that something does go wrong and you do get hurt, report it to the park and seek medical care.

If you’re one of the millions of visitors heading to an amusement park this summer, just be attentive, stay hydrated, and, of course, have fun.

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