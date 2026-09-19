Sea turtle struck by boat is recovering in a 3D-printed harness

It seems like 3D printers can produce just about anything, from assault rifles to homes made of dirt and even cookies made from plastic. Now, a team from the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Georgia’s Jekyll Island has turned to 3D printing to help a seriously injured green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas) during its physical therapy.

The juvenile turtle, named Cebu, appeared in rough shape upon arriving at the sea turtle center. A boat had struck the turtle, causing spinal cord trauma, which impacted its ability to swim.

The team doesn’t know the sex of Cebu because the turtle isn’t displaying visible physical characteristics that can reveal if it’s male or female. This is normal for sea turtles at this stage, and the sex wouldn’t affect their treatment or rehabilitation plan, Jaynie L. Gaskin, Georgia Sea Turtle Center director, tells Popular Science.

“Cebu was initially so weak that they could not safely swim in a tank at a normal water depth and spent an extended period in very shallow water. Or at the beginning, no water at all,” Gaskin explains. “As Cebu began to recover, our veterinary team wanted to provide opportunities for physical therapy in deeper water, where normal flipper movements could help rebuild strength and mobility.”

The team 3D-printed a custom harness for Cebu. Image: Georgia Sea Turtle Center

Cebu’s early sessions required physical support either through flotation devices or a human helper. But that only worked short-term—continuously being held can be stressful and flotation devices used extensively might damage the fragile shell. The team looked for a new strategy, and decided on a 3D-printed floating harness.

“We’ve created harnesses for other cases in the past, but Cebu needed something completely customized,” says Gaskin. “Our conservation team has 3D-printing capabilities, so our veterinary and conservation teams worked together to develop a solution specifically for Cebu.”

But the harness only covers one side of Cebu’s care. The young sea turtle is also being treated with stem cell therapy, which helps repair diseased, dysfunctional, or injured tissue. It’s been about a month since Cebu’s second stem cell treatment, and the team is starting to see encouraging changes, according to Gaskin. In fact, Cebu just experienced its best physical therapy session yet.

Cebu receiving stem cell treatment. Image: Georgia Sea Turtle Center

“There is still a long way to go before we know whether release will be possible,” says Gaskin. “At this point, Cebu’s prognosis remains guarded, but we are encouraged by the progress we are beginning to see.”