Scam alert: The government is not deleting your phone number

The scams are getting a bit meta. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a warning about a new scam currently making the rounds. But this time, the con artists aren’t impersonating a politician or celebrity to trick consumers.They’re claiming that they are the ones sounding the alarm at the FTC.

Real FTC officials explained the general scheme in an alert released on October 22. Scammers call a target to tell them that bad actors in another country have registered a separate phone using their name and number for nefarious purposes. The imposter may even “transfer” you to a fake police officer to file a report. Fake badge numbers and IDs are also offered to make it all sound legitimate, and skeptics may even be directed to verify everything by searching for the police department’s phone number online (also fake). Failure to comply allegedly results in the loss of your personal phone number.

Those who follow through with the instructions provide scammers with their state-issued ID and other personal info for the bogus police report, but it’s not over yet. Some time later, targets will receive another call informing them that they will soon be arrested for those nonexistent crimes committed using their phone number. The solution? Transfer money for a security deposit.

“None of this is true—it’s all a scam,” assured the FTC.

To prevent unnecessary headaches, the FTC listed a few ironclad rules. Actual FTC employees will never contact you about sending money, or transfer you to someone else requesting funds. The FTC will never threaten to disconnect your phone number, or ask you to keep your conversations secret from others. Finally, they will never text a photo of the supposed employee ID as a way to verify their identity to you.

Unfortunately, combatting scammers is a bit like playing a neverending game of Whack-a-Mole. While the FTC has a list of common ways to spot government imposters, they encourage everyone to report the latest con jobs to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.