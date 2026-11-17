Be wary of the next few shortened website links you click on social media. According to the service provider Bitly, its hyperlinks in older tweets from many companies, politicians, and even government accounts are now redirecting to “content unrelated to the original posts.”

That’s a polite way of putting it, since many of the hijacked URLs sent unsuspecting people on detours to inappropriate, obscene, and offensive webpages ranging from Wikipedia entries on the Holocaust and 9/11, to vulgar YouTube audio clips.

What is ‘bit rot’?

Link-shortening is one of the internet’s simplest and most convenient workarounds. The service typically works by pinning a website’s lengthy, complex URL address to a tidied-up, abbreviated shortcut in a digital registry. This shortened address then redirects anyone who clicks it to their intended online destination.

Well…in theory. Security analysts have tried to warn people about an issue known as “bit rot” for decades. In 2009—about one year after Bitly’s debut—Silicon Valley entrepreneur Joshua Schacter wrote a prescient blog post cautioning against what he felt were potentially serious flaws in the link-shortening “middleman” system. Amid the issues, Schacter cited a “new and potentially unreliable” tool that ties an original hyperlink to the “health of a third party.”

“The shortener may decide a link is a Terms Of Service violation and delete it. If the shortener accidentally erases a database, forgets to renew its domain, or just disappears, the link will break,” he explained. “If a top-level domain changes its policy on commercial use, the link will break. If the shortener gets hacked, every link becomes a potential phishing attack.”

Wikipedia entries, games, and seal photos

It now appears bad actors recently identified countless of these Bitly links previously posted across social media between 2009 and 2014. Although their exact methods aren’t clear, it’s possible they generated their own custom Bitly links using the addresses in the social media posts, then used those to send people to different destinations. Bitly says its links do not automatically expire, but paid users may redirect existing links.

Many examples were found among the more than 60,000 posts on X from President Donald Trump’s official account. In one of Trump’s previous posts about his golf course in Scotland, the Bitly link temporarily redirected to Wikipedia’s entry on the Epstein Files. Targets also included corporations like McDonald’s, with one of the fast food giant’s 2011 Bitly URLs suddenly linked to Wikipedia’s page about the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Not every hijacked post funneled people to upsetting outcomes. Instead of a cybersecurity PSA, the Bitly address in a 2021 post from the FBI briefly linked to a photo of a blubbery seal. Another of Trump’s URLs sent you to the popular video game, Geometry Dash.

In its acknowledgement of the problem on November 15, Bitly reported it had identified and suspended the bad actors’ accounts, and were in the process of “disabling the affected links.”

“Our Trust and Safety team is working to address the issue and strengthen protections against similar misuse in the future,” Bitly wrote at the time.