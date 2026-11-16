One of the rarest and most coveted coins in United States history is headed for the auction block this week, where it could sell for over $2 million. But while collectors have long dreamed about owning one of the five existing 1885 silver trade dollars, the strange story of their creation remains murky more than 140 years after their minting

The U.S. struck the first trade dollars in 1873 as a way to compete with similar silver coinage in East Asia, but the production was short-lived. Silver market fluctuations and foreign policy shifts led to their demonetization in 1876, and they were only minted for collectors beginning in 1879. By 1884, the U.S. commissioned only 10 trade dollars before finally retiring the series destroying the die casts.

However, a thoroughly corrupt political appointee named A. Loudon Snowden had other plans. Snowden’s career in currencies began in 1857, when his uncle and former Treasurer of Pennsylvania hired the then 22-year-old whippersnapper at the Philadelphia Mint. While at the mint, he pursued various personal profiteering interests, including the clandestine production and selling of thousands of rare coins for collectors.In 1885, Snowden finally retired as Superintendent of the Philadelphia Mint after nearly three decades.

Snowden also gave himself a parting gift before retiring—five 1885 trade dollars that he purchased from the Mint cashier. No one knew of their existence until a year after Snowden’s death in 1912. The first 1885 trade dollar auctioned in 1913 for $1,140 (about $32,174 in current valuation).

Although some numismatists and historians argue Snowden’s five trade dollars were a final grift, other experts argue that the coins have a surprisingly mundane backstory. Until the 1930’s, Mint employees were legally allowed to purchase examples of new coinage for their equivalent amount. Snowden did just this when he previously bought 10 proof 1884 trade dollars, and it’s possible he bought the following year’s coins before the decision not to mint any others. Regardless of the true story, only five 1885 trade dollars exist today—and they’re worth far more than Snowden could ever imagine.

Stack’s Bowers will auction the 1885 trade dollar as part of its Rarities Night series on Tuesday, November 17.