Boom Supersonic breaks sound barrier for the first time

Boom Supersonic passed a major milestone Tuesday on its path to reintroduce supersonic commercial flights. After years of testing and refinement, a pilot flying the aerospace company’s XB-1 scale prototype finally broke the sound barrier during a livestream event—not once, not twice, but three times.

XB-1 took off from the runway at Mojave Air & Space Port near Barstow, California at about 11:21 AM EST. From there, Boom Supersonic’s Chief Test Pilot Tristan “Geppetto” Brandenburg ascended in the experimental plane to an altitude of 34,000 ft before turning left and beginning its supersonic test. After successfully achieving Mach 1.1 at 11:32 PM EST, Brandenburg continued XB-1 on its deceleration and descent path. At one point, however, XB-1 briefly broke the sound barrier once again.



“Alright, knock it off, knock it off,” someone in Boom Supersonic’s flight control room could be heard joking during the livestream.



XB-1 surpassed Mach 1 yet again a few minutes later before landing 11:54 PM EST after a total flight time of 33.49 minutes. The airspace in which Boom Supersonic complete its test holds historic significance—known as the Bell X-1 Supersonic Corridor, the area is named after the first plane to break the sound barrier in 1947.

Tuesday’s success comes less than a year after the demonstrator aircraft’s debut flight on March 22, 2024. The XB-1 conducted another 10 flights prior to today’s Mach 1 breakthrough. Its most recent took place on January 10, when Brandenburg topped out at Mach 0.95 at an altitude of 29,481 ft (575 knots true airspeed, or roughly 661 mph). Today’s success officially makes Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 the first civil aircraft to ever go supersonic over the continental US.

XB-1 was accompanied by two ‘chase planes’

At almost 63-feet-long, the XB-1 is about one-third the size of Overture, Boom Supersonic’s proposed commercial jet. Overture is intended to seat 64-80 passengers, and complete international trips at speeds as fast as Mach 1.7. That’s around twice the speed of today’s subsonic jets, but slightly slower than the Concorde.

The path to Overture’s commercial debut has faced multiple delays over the years. XB-1’s first flight was originally scheduled for 2021, but required pushbacks to address various engineering and design concerns. Although such issues are common in the aircraft industry, that still means Overture’s proposed 2029 release date likely will be shuffled at least a couple times before a working commercial supersonic plane takes to the skies.

“Historically, the human race has always wanted to go faster,” livestream co-host and former Chief Concorde Pilot Mike Bannister said shortly after XB-1’s pair of supersonic achievements.