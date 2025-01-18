12 Nokia Design Archive photos celebrating peak Y2K tech

There was a time when the phones in our pockets didn’t look nearly identical to one another. Before the iPhone ushered in an age of rectangular, monotone devices, cellphones came in all shapes and sizes. Many offerings were colorful, some were innovative, some were absolute disasters—and some of them never saw the light of day.
Few companies better embodied all of these possibilities than Nokia. At its peak, the Finnish telecom giant comprised 40 percent of the entire mobile phone market and generated four percent of the nation’s GDP. Phones like the Nokia 5510 and 7210 became cultural touchstones, while its NSeries models paved the way for Apple’s camera-enabled smartphone features. Nokia’s influence began to wane not long after the iPhone’s 2007 debut (as well as a disastrous attempt to compete with Nintendo over handheld gaming dominance). While not the phone giant it once was, Nokia still provides wireless networking and backend technologies for clients around the world.
This week, Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland launched the Nokia Design Archive, a free-to-use, digital trove featuring 700 “exhibits” documenting the company’s history, influence, and products. Here are just a few looks at the tech aesthetics of the 90’s and Y2K eras.
(Click to expand images.)
