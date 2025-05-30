Illinois man has spent 40 years rebuilding a WWII-era B-17 bomber in his barn

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A man in Marengo, Illinois, is on a mission to fully restore a World War II-era B-17 bomber—a project he’s been diligently working on in a roadside barn for the past 40 years.

A lifelong aviation enthusiast, Mike Kellner began his journey in high school after hearing that a junkyard in Maine was looking to offload the abandoned remains of the historic bomber. The asking price was “$7,000 or best offer” for a collection of disassembled parts. Kellner loaded the 75-foot aluminum behemoth onto a house trailer (he had to extend it by about 10 feet) and hauled it halfway across the country with a pickup truck. It’s lived in his barn ever since. Kellner shared the decades-long story of his restoration project with local outlet WGN earlier this week.

And unlike many World War II-era roadside relics, this one isn’t just collecting dust. Kellner has spent countless hours working to restore the plane to its former glory, performing his own repairs, adding finishing touches, and tracking down an array of rare and hard-to-find parts. Word of his efforts spread, attracting other aviation enthusiasts who have volunteered their time over the years to assist with the restoration. Kellner documents the entire process on a Facebook page, which features thousands of update posts dating back to 2010. He doesn’t just want the project to be something pretty to look at—he wants it to fly.

“It is a piece of history, and I would like the opportunity to fly it,” Kellner told WGN. Popular Science reached out to Kellner for more details but has not heard back.

Rebuilding a ‘Flying fortress’

The B-17 was the most iconic bomber used by the US military during the second World War. Its origin actually traces back a decade earlier to 1934, when the Army Air Corps approached Boeing with an ask to design and develop a massive plane capable of carrying bombs at 10,000 feet and for more than 10 hours. The military wanted a new breed of bomber that would be able to travel beyond enemy lines at great distances and drop bombs with precision. It needed to be able to reach altitudes high enough to fly outside of the range of enemy antiaircraft artillery. The eventual B-17 featured a state-of-the-art Norden bombsight to maintain accuracy even at extreme altitudes.

Early versions of the B-17 entered production in 1937, but manufacturing ramped up significantly after the U.S. officially entered World War II in 1941. The bomber that eventually flew missions behind enemy lines featured four engines—a major upgrade from the then-standard two—and was equipped with a smattering of gun turrets, including ones in the nose, upper fuselage, and tail. This cornucopia of munitions, combined with the aircraft’s mammoth size, earned it the nickname “Flying Fortress.”

The B-17 currently being resurrected in Kellner’s barn reportedly carries two names. One, “Desert Rat,” is painted in bold yellow lettering on the aircraft’s exterior. The other, “Tangerine,” was discovered later, scrawled somewhere inside the fuselage.It’s unclear how much longer Kellner will need to make his dream of flying the Desert Rat a reality. The task seems like a daunting one for someone working part-time on a shoestring budget but then again, few would have likely predicted he would have made it this far to begin with. You can keep up with all of Kellner’s progress by following his official Facebook page here.