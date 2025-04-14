World’s tallest bridge set to open in China very soon

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The world’s tallest bridge is set to open this summer—and its height is not for the faint of heart. Constructed in just three years for roughly $283 million, China’s Huajiang Canyon Bridge spans the Beipan river in southwestern Guizhou. In order to take advantage of reducing the once hour-long trip between mountains to a matter of minutes, drivers will need to be comfortable with traveling a roadway that’s 2,051 feet above a mountain gorge. That’s 275 taller than New York City’s One World Trade Center skyscraper.

While an undeniable feat of engineering, China is no stranger to vertigo-inducing suspension bridge projects. Prior to Huajiang Canyon Bridge’s completion, the country already had eight of the top ten tallest bridges in the world, as well as 43 of the top 50. The current record-holder—the 1,854-foot-tall Duge Bridge—is also located in China.

It will only take a few minutes to drive across the bridge. Credit: Getty Images

For this new bridge, engineers opted for a suspension bridge design given the difficult environmental conditions given Huajiang Canyon’s height. Suspension cables extending from two 860-foot-tall towers hang over the 4,660-foot main span over the river, and were specifically constructed to withstand the strong wind resistance typical at that altitude. The bridge’s main load-bearing steel truss structure includes 93 segments totalling about 22,000 tons, or around the same weight as two Eiffel Towers.

Speaking with Newsweek, University of Calgary professor of civil engineering Mamdouh El-Badry explained construction likely required “cable crane systems, modular deck sections, and high precision anchoring.”

Engineering factors went far beyond the project’s height. The extremely mountainous Guizhou region would have made transporting the construction materials a lengthy, difficult process, while the plateau’s atmospheric differences between daytime and evening are responsible for frequent high winds and adverse weather conditions.

China is home to eight of the nine tallest bridges in the world. Credit: Getty Images

“Despite its scale, the bridge has a slim profile and sleek design, which reduces wind resistance and material use and minimizes visual disruption to the canyon environment,” added El-Badry.

Even with these challenges, China managed to complete Huajiang Canyon Bridge in only three years and ahead of schedule. In comparison, the Gordie Howe International Bridge that connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, will have taken over seven years to finish by the time it opens for traffic in Fall 2025. Unlike Huajiang Canyon, the Gordie Howe is only 722 feet tall.

However, there are understandable reasons for the lengthier construction time. Engineering projects in the United States are subject to numerous logistical, environmental, and political regulations. China’s centralized state-run government, meanwhile, isn’t beholden to the same oversight or concerns, allowing the country to fast-track endeavors like the Huajiang Canyon Bridge regardless of local pushback or ecological concerns.