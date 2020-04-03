Six ways the 2020 census will change your life

From land use to health care access, the count is about more than voting districts.

Sara Kiley Watson and Purbita Saha
Updated: October 4, 2020

Latest

Why do we see ghosts?
Kitchen gear that makes for delicious gifts
The first Rolls-Royce SUV has tricks that might actually justify its price tag
The Nobel Prize in Medicine goes to the trio that discovered hepatitis C
These are the best COVID-19 treatments right now
Bone broth will sustain you at home and in the wild. Here’s how to make it.
The pandemic could end Texas’s oil boom—and start something better
The best sports bra uses non-Newtonian fluid
A deep-space telescope spied an exoplanet so hot it can vaporize iron