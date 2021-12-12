If you’ve been looking for a cool gift for someone on your shopping list, but you’re coming up empty, how about a drone? Drone’s are taking over the sky and almost everyone who wants one these days has one, and those that don’t, wish they did. However, depending on what you want to use it for, drones can get pretty expensive and some of them are not easy to navigate.

Thankfully, there are a few starter drones that are not only really fun to fly but also affordable. The Fader Stealth Drone is among the easiest drones to fly and right now you can get it on sale for just $59.99 (reg. $129) and you’ll receive it in time for Christmas.

There’s not much that the Fader Drone can’t do and it’s basically ready to take to the sky once it’s delivered to your front door. This drone is packed with advanced features like auto take-off, auto land and altitude hold, which makes it super easy for a beginner, but it also has a lot of fun features for advanced users too. There’s an HD camera that records incredible 720p views in real-time and a 6-axis gyro module. There’s even an aerobatic “flip” capability that adds an extra layer of fun to every flight.

On a full charge, the Fader Stealth Drone will provide you with 7 minutes of flight time and there’s a free app that’s compatible with iOS and Android users. You also get 4 replacement rotor blades in case of a crash and cool LED lights make the drone easy and fun to fly at night.

If you’re looking for a super cool gift to give to someone this year or if you want to treat yourself, the Fader Stealth Drone is usually $129, but right now it’s on sale for $59.99 and if you order now, you’ll get in time for Christmas.

