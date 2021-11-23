As great as it is to buy a gargantuan, state-of-the-art TV every Black Friday, it’s unsustainable, not to mention tough on the wallet. But a large display is pretty much a non-negotiable for immersive streaming experiences. There’s nothing like enjoying a high-octane car chase or a tension-filled exchange on a massive screen.

Thanks to technology, you no longer need to drop hundreds—or even thousands—to enjoy an engaging viewing experience. All you need is a portable projector like the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector. For a limited time, it’s on sale for only $279.97.

Unlike the massive projectors of old, the Prima is portable, lightweight, roughly the same size as the iPhone 7s Plus. It’s capable of turning every moment into a standalone multimedia experience, thanks to its LED lights and 64-bit quad-core processor. It can cast a 200-inch cinema-quality image onto any surface with its automatic keystone angle adjustment, and thanks to its 200 lumens, it delivers 4 times the brightness of other portable projectors, resulting in a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition.

The Prima connects to your phone, laptop, and tablet devices via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing you to control your media easily. You also have the option to plug-in media cables directly to the Prima ports. It’s Android-powered, too, so you can access the Google Play Store and download apps that can enrich your viewing experience. And with its built-in battery, you can enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback.

Rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers, The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector typically retails for $799, but for a limited time, you can snag it on sale for only $279.97—no coupons needed. That’s over a $500 discount for our Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters Sale.

Prices subject to change.