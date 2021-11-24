Anyone who owns more than 2 mobile devices knows how bothersome it is to fuel up their tech devices all at the same time. Not only does each device require its own power outlet, but they also need distinct cables. iPhones and iPads need Lightning cables, and Apple Watches can only be charged using magnetic hubs. If you have all these devices in your tech collection, you can expect to have a workspace or bedside that’s full of cable clutter.

Manufacturers have yet to come to an agreement to just issue a standard changing cable for all. Until that happens, you have to make do with using different connectors. But instead of hassling yourself with multiple wires, it’s better to use one that allows you to power up all your gadgets at once. This 4-in-1 Multi-Port and Apple Watch Charger is capable of that, and for a limited time, you can grab it on sale at a special Pre-Black Friday Doorbusters price of $15.97 (reg. $34)—no coupons needed.

This versatile charger is designed explicitly to fast-charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as your USB-C and MicroUSB devices simultaneously. It has 4 different connectors built into a single cord: Lightning, USB-C, Micro, and Apple Watch charger. The best part is even if you connect 4 devices, you won’t have to worry about the charging speed. It can fast-charge it all the same.

The cable is 1.2 meters long, meaning it’s enough to comfortable charge and use your phone from a distance. You don’t have to park yourself near a power outlet just to scroll through Instagram while charging. It’s also made of top-quality TPE, nylon braided cable, and aluminum shell, so it’s guaranteed to last. There’s no need to worry about fraying and spending money on replacement cables.

Whether you’re upgrading your current charging setup or making it a stocking stuffer, the 4-in-1 Multi-Port and Apple Watch Charger is a good buy that’s rated 4/5 stars by verified purchasers. It usually retails for $34, but for a limited time, you can grab it on sale for $15.97.

Prices subject to change.