Score an extra 70 percent off e-learning bundles in this Early Access Black Friday Sale

We’re reaching the end of 2021, and with that, another work year is about to close. If you have hopes of clinching a promotion, a raise, or maybe even a change of career in 2022, then you have to beef up your skillset and expand your resume.

You don’t have to go back to university to do this. Ahead of Black Friday, you can enjoy an extra 70 percent discount on these course bundles that touch on various subjects, from cybersecurity to stock trading. You just have to use code BFSAVE70.

With unlimited access to StackSkills, you can enjoy over 1,000 courses that cover everything from coding and design to marketing and finance. With code BFSAVE70, you can get this subscription on sale for $17.70 (MSRP $1,495).

Equipped with more than 120 hours of training on HTML, JavaScript, Ruby, and more, this bundle is your ticket to kickstarting a successful career in programming. It’s typically $2,300, but you can get it on sale for $11.70 with code BFSAVE70.

Ideal for creatives and marketers, this bundle is centered around training on the most popular Adobe apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro. Formerly $1,600, it’s only $10.20 with code BFSAVE70.

With 97 hours of instructional content on dropshipping and selling on Amazon, this bundle is rated 4.5/5 stars by purchasers and can serve as your springboard to building an e-commerce empire. Grab it for only $10.50 (MSRP $2,189) with code BFSAVE70.

Step up your project management game with this course collection that covers techniques, frameworks, and platforms like Six Sigma, Agile, and Jira. Originally $4,400, you can get it for only $13.80 with code BFSAVE70.

Packed with 146 hours of training on Unity and Blender, this super bundle enables you to master the best animation development practices. Score it on sale for only $6 (MSRP $3,400) with code BFSAVE70.

Prepare for a successful career in IT with the help of this bundle that features prep material and 16 expert-led courses on IT basics, networks, cloud, security, and more. It’s just $14.70 (MSRP $4,400) with code BFSAVE70.

Build wealth and stack up on assets thanks to the help of this course package that touches on trading stocks, cryptocurrency, gold, and forex. Originally retailing for $2,189, you can snag it for $18 with code BFSAVE70.

Enjoy lifetime access to online, self-paced certification courses on cybersecurity with this bundle. The lectures cover ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and other internationally recognized IT certifications. Normally $999, it’s on sale for $20.70 with code BFSAVE70.

Learn the fundamentals of computer science with this jam-packed bundle that offers over 100 hours of premium content on Java, C++, Ruby on Rails, Python, and more. It typically goes for $2,200, but with code BFSAVE70, you can get it for only $10.50.

Packed with 11 courses spearheaded by experts, this bundle is designed to help you gain expertise on web development with lectures that cover AWS, Azure, CSS, HTML, Java, Python, and more. Key in BFSAVE70 at checkout to get it on sale for $10.20 (MSRP $2,475).

A drone newbie? This 40-hour comprehensive course bundle contains instructional content to help you take flight and shoot amazing aerial footage with confidence. It’s normally $1,400, but you can get it for just $12 with code BFSAVE70.

Nail every presentation with this bundle that teaches you how to conquer stage fright and attract an audience with your speeches. It also includes a subscription to Slidebean, a platform that enables you to create epic presentations in minutes. Usually $2,931, you can get it on sale for $18 with code BFSAVE70.

Open yourself up to new communities and bridge communication gaps with this 16-pronged bundle that covers the basics of American Sign Language. It normally goes for $3,200, but you can get it for $10.50 with code BFSAVE70.

Featuring 121 hours of content on JavaScript, this bundle will equip you to build your own projects using the language and build your coding expertise from the ground up. It’s originally $1,600, but you can get it on sale for $9 with code BFSAVE70.

Train to be an ethical hacker who protects organizations with this bundle that offers 120 hours of instructional content on website cloning, anti-virus evasion, credential harvesting, and more. Enter the code BFSAVE70 at checkout to get it for only $10.50 (MSRP $2,000).

Receive 51 hours of training content spread across 8 courses with this bundle that tackles everything you need to become a certified cybersecurity analyst, including CompTIA CySA+, ethical hacking, and social engineering. It’s usually $1,600, but when you enter the code BFSAVE70 at checkout, you can get it for just $9.

Beef up your digital literacy with this Python-focused bundle that packs 132 hours of content on beginner, intermediate, and professional Python courses. Typically $2,400, you can get it on sale for $10.50 with code BFSAVE70.

With 5 lifetime courses that focus on Unreal Engine, C++, and game development, this course package equips you with the knowledge and skills to create the game of your dreams. Formerly $875, you can get it on sale for $10.50 with code BFSAVE70.

Prices subject to change.