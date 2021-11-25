Score an extra 70 percent off e-learning bundles in this Early Access Black Friday Sale
Beef up your skill set.
We’re reaching the end of 2021, and with that, another work year is about to close. If you have hopes of clinching a promotion, a raise, or maybe even a change of career in 2022, then you have to beef up your skillset and expand your resume.
You don’t have to go back to university to do this. Ahead of Black Friday, you can enjoy an extra 70 percent discount on these course bundles that touch on various subjects, from cybersecurity to stock trading. You just have to use code BFSAVE70.
StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access
With unlimited access to StackSkills, you can enjoy over 1,000 courses that cover everything from coding and design to marketing and finance. With code BFSAVE70, you can get this subscription on sale for $17.70 (MSRP $1,495).
The 2022 Premium Learn To Code Certification Bundle
Equipped with more than 120 hours of training on HTML, JavaScript, Ruby, and more, this bundle is your ticket to kickstarting a successful career in programming. It’s typically $2,300, but you can get it on sale for $11.70 with code BFSAVE70.
The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle
Ideal for creatives and marketers, this bundle is centered around training on the most popular Adobe apps like Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro. Formerly $1,600, it’s only $10.20 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2022 Complete Amazon Dropshipping and Private Label Master Class Bundle
With 97 hours of instructional content on dropshipping and selling on Amazon, this bundle is rated 4.5/5 stars by purchasers and can serve as your springboard to building an e-commerce empire. Grab it for only $10.50 (MSRP $2,189) with code BFSAVE70.
The Premium 2021 Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle
Step up your project management game with this course collection that covers techniques, frameworks, and platforms like Six Sigma, Agile, and Jira. Originally $4,400, you can get it for only $13.80 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle
Packed with 146 hours of training on Unity and Blender, this super bundle enables you to master the best animation development practices. Score it on sale for only $6 (MSRP $3,400) with code BFSAVE70.
The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle
Prepare for a successful career in IT with the help of this bundle that features prep material and 16 expert-led courses on IT basics, networks, cloud, security, and more. It’s just $14.70 (MSRP $4,400) with code BFSAVE70.
The Complete 2022 Finance Training and Investing Bundle
Build wealth and stack up on assets thanks to the help of this course package that touches on trading stocks, cryptocurrency, gold, and forex. Originally retailing for $2,189, you can snag it for $18 with code BFSAVE70.
Infosec4TC Platinum Membership: Cyber Security Training Lifetime Access
Enjoy lifetime access to online, self-paced certification courses on cybersecurity with this bundle. The lectures cover ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and other internationally recognized IT certifications. Normally $999, it’s on sale for $20.70 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2021 All-in-One Computer Science Certification Bundle
Learn the fundamentals of computer science with this jam-packed bundle that offers over 100 hours of premium content on Java, C++, Ruby on Rails, Python, and more. It typically goes for $2,200, but with code BFSAVE70, you can get it for only $10.50.
The 25 Course Web Development Super Bundle
Packed with 11 courses spearheaded by experts, this bundle is designed to help you gain expertise on web development with lectures that cover AWS, Azure, CSS, HTML, Java, Python, and more. Key in BFSAVE70 at checkout to get it on sale for $10.20 (MSRP $2,475).
The All-in-One Phantom DJI Drone and Mavic Filmschool Bundle
A drone newbie? This 40-hour comprehensive course bundle contains instructional content to help you take flight and shoot amazing aerial footage with confidence. It’s normally $1,400, but you can get it for just $12 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2022 Better Presentations and Public Speaking Lifetime Subscription Bundle
Nail every presentation with this bundle that teaches you how to conquer stage fright and attract an audience with your speeches. It also includes a subscription to Slidebean, a platform that enables you to create epic presentations in minutes. Usually $2,931, you can get it on sale for $18 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2022 All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle
Open yourself up to new communities and bridge communication gaps with this 16-pronged bundle that covers the basics of American Sign Language. It normally goes for $3,200, but you can get it for $10.50 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2022 Javascript Developer Bootcamp Certification Bundle
Featuring 121 hours of content on JavaScript, this bundle will equip you to build your own projects using the language and build your coding expertise from the ground up. It’s originally $1,600, but you can get it on sale for $9 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2022 Premium Certified Ethical Hacker Certification Bundle
Train to be an ethical hacker who protects organizations with this bundle that offers 120 hours of instructional content on website cloning, anti-virus evasion, credential harvesting, and more. Enter the code BFSAVE70 at checkout to get it for only $10.50 (MSRP $2,000).
The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle
Receive 51 hours of training content spread across 8 courses with this bundle that tackles everything you need to become a certified cybersecurity analyst, including CompTIA CySA+, ethical hacking, and social engineering. It’s usually $1,600, but when you enter the code BFSAVE70 at checkout, you can get it for just $9.
The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle
Beef up your digital literacy with this Python-focused bundle that packs 132 hours of content on beginner, intermediate, and professional Python courses. Typically $2,400, you can get it on sale for $10.50 with code BFSAVE70.
The 2022 Ultimate Learn Unreal Game Development Bundle
With 5 lifetime courses that focus on Unreal Engine, C++, and game development, this course package equips you with the knowledge and skills to create the game of your dreams. Formerly $875, you can get it on sale for $10.50 with code BFSAVE70.
Prices subject to change.