Choosing between an iMac and a MacBook Pro seems like it should be a no-brainer, but it’s harder than most people think. It usually just boils down to portability vs power (and your unique needs, of course), but given how Macs these days are designed with many of the same parts, you won’t regret going with either of the two. But if what you’re going after is the full Mac experience for a stationary work setup, the iMac is the better choice.

Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to score an iMac. This Cyber Week, you can get the entire set-up for an extra 20 percent off, so long as you key in the code CMSAVE20 at checkout. Get an Apple iMac 27″ Core i5 2.9GHz 16GB Silver (Refurbished) for just $686.39 (reg. $1,899) with this deal.

Upgrade your workspace for far cheaper. This iMac packs everything a desktop computer should and more, sans the hassle and wires of a PC tower. You’ll get to enjoy Apple’s phenomenal operating system, a gorgeous LED-backlit display, Intel Core i5 that allows you to multitask with absolute ease, and 1TB of storage for all your essential files and media.

This iMac pretty much has all the specs to make it do whatever needs to be done. You can browse, stream, or game in stunning clarity with no lag whatsoever, all thanks to the Raden HD 6770M. It comes with practical freebies, too, including a mouse, keyboard, a DVD player, and more. Plus, with the iMac’s slimmer, lighter, and more efficient design, it will look right at home in your office.

