Listen up: The Popular Science ‘Ask Us Anything’ podcast is back

Do fish fart? Why do we have toenails? How do airplane toilets actually work?

For more than 150 years, Popular Science has answered your questions—from the serious to the outlandish. Now, we’re bringing back our Ask Us Anything podcast to satiate your curiosity about our weird and wonderful world. Based on our wildly popular written series of the same name, the audio version features host Sarah Durn and the Popular Science editors discussing everything from goose bumps to human composting.

New episodes launch November 12 wherever you get your podcasts, so be sure to subscribe and follow on your favorite platform. We guarantee you’ll learn something new. And if you have a question for us, ask away.