By Kat McGowan, September 2021

“In a series of studies over the last 15 years, Villeda and others in a few like-minded labs at places like Stanford and Harvard have shown that, when infused with blood from young mice, old ones heal faster, move quicker, think better, remember more. The experiments reverse almost every indicator of aging the teams have probed so far: It fixes signs of heart failure, improves bone healing, regrows pancreatic cells, and speeds spinal cord repair. ‘It sounds sensational, almost like pseudoscience,’ says Villeda. It’s some of the most provocative aging research in decades.”

By Kristen Lee / The Drive, Sept. 2021

“To make all this happen, the team had to remove vegetation from the middle of the road and cut back bushes—but also while being mindful of not disturbing how much nature had already reclaimed the base. Giant, open manholes everywhere—’big enough to happily swallow a Bentley wheel,’ Sayer added—had to be closed and secured. They built small concrete ramps to connect all the different sections of the course.”

By Ryan Goldberg, November 2021

“There are upwards of 144,000 cemeteries and graveyards in the US, according to one NASA cartographer; they cover 4,300-plus acres of New York City alone. With all that ground, there’s plenty of room to test out lawncare techniques that break with the century-and-a-half tradition of over-pruning, overwatering, and over-fertilizing open spaces. A strategic, yet laissez-faire approach, as more research is finding, can save resources and help mitigate human impacts on local wildlife and climate change.”